In One Ear: This 'n that

From The Daily Morning Astorian, May 13, 1884:

• The old adage that the sea shall give up its dead was faintly illustrated last week. As Linsey Stone was walking on the ocean beach near Ocean Park, Washington Territory, he came upon the skeleton of a man lashed to a board. Nothing remained but the bones and skull, and so soon as they were untied from the board, they fell to pieces.

• There is some talk of starting a Scandinavian newspaper in Seattle. It is under discussion to establish a similar institution in Upper Astoria.

Note: Well, it didn't happen in Uppertown, but the Finns of Uniontown started a Finnish-language socialist newspaper, Toveri, in 1907. In fact, from 1891 to 1951, there were 10 Finnish language newspapers being published in Astoria.

• Wm. Hume is authority for the statement that there are no bears at Eagle Cliff, but he has a great big $20 gold piece for anyone, regardless of age, sex, or previous condition of servitude, who will bring or send him a 75-pound salmon.

Note: William Hume and his brother, George, partnered with canning guru Andrew Hapgood and, according to the Oregon History Project, opened the first salmon cannery on the Columbia River at Eagle Cliff (about 50 miles east of Astoria) across the river in Washington Territory during the winter of 1866 to 1867.

• John Bland and Horace Mace met in a Burns saloon, on the fourth, and turned loose on each other with their revolvers. Both fell dead.