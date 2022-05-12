ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In One Ear: Turkey tantrums

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago
A disgruntled wild turkey has buffaloed Washington, D.C., and well, they probably deserve it.

This particular fowl attacks humans with impunity, and has since last November. DeDe Folarin's video has even made the Twitter rounds; a screenshot is shown.

According to Field & Stream, various agencies are all over this crisis, including the National Park Service, which put up warning signs, and the D.C. Department of Energy and the Environment and the Humane Rescue Alliance.

The turkey crossed the river into Maryland, so the Prince George's County Department of Parks and Recreation and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources got involved.

"So far, neither the FBI nor the National Guard has been called in," Field & Stream quipped. "But this is D.C., folks. Anything could happen."

