Broadway residents could see increase in tax, fees

BROADWAY — Broadway residents could see a 4-cent property tax increase based on a budget proposal presented Tuesday to the town’s Board of Commissioners.

Mayor Donald Andrews and Town Manager John Godfrey introduced a first draft of the proposed FY 2022-23 budget that, if adopted, would increase the property tax rate from 49 cents per $100 of property value to 53 cents per $100 of property value.

