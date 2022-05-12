Checkout.com to acquire identity verification startup Ubble
By Romain Dillet
TechCrunch
3 days ago
With this acquisition, Checkout.com is adding a new product to its suite of financial products. For Checkout.com customers, it means they don’t have to outsource digital identity verification to another company. Identity verification is particularly important for crypto merchants and fintech companies. And it turns out that Checkout.com...
The funding is being co-led by Cota Capital and TempoCap, with participation from Element Ventures, MissionOG and PostFinance as well as past investors Octopus Ventures, Opera Tech Ventures and SBI Investments. The company is not disclosing valuation, but CEO Todd Clyde confirmed it was up compared to its previous financing.
There is no silver bullet. But Jorge Penalva is a strong proponent of using automation technologies to help bridge the gaps in customer service. He would be — he’s the co-founder of Lang.ai, a startup developing a platform that automatically tags customer conversations to resolve service issues ostensibly more quickly. By applying intelligence to service interactions, Penalva asserts that technology like Lang’s can surface valuable insights to guide product experiences and strategies.
Marcus will serve as CEO with a number of ex-Meta crypto team members serving in executive positions. Details are scant on what exactly the startup is doing. A short press release notes that the startup is aiming “to explore, build and extend the capabilities and utility of Bitcoin.” Bitcoin’s lightning network allows for cheaper and faster transactions than the base level network allows, making it a more ideal platform to leverage for payments and decentralized apps.
Hey Jane, a digital health startup that scales access to abortion pills, makes sense. It’s a direct-to-consumer pharmacy that aims to meet consumers where they are, which is especially important as the pandemic’s extended stay continues. Hey Jane’s core product has significant red tape to deal with. It’s...
The type of your business, where it is now, and where you want it to go in the future all play a role in whether or not it is suited to digital marketing. If you're a dairy farmer in rural Ireland, for example, with a fixed contract to deliver milk to the local co-op and little, if any, scope or ambition to expand and develop your business year after year, internet marketing is probably not for you.Similarly, if you're a small butcher with a loyal customer base in a bustling market town in the English Peak District and just want to keep things the same, you'll probably be alright without internet marketing.If, on the other hand, you're a Peak District butcher trying to expand your product line, broaden your business's reach, and start selling your high-quality organic products to restaurants and hotels across the country, then welcome to the world of internet marketing.
Faisal Masud knows what it takes to make a multibillion-dollar company thrive. The 49-year-old spent more than two decades working his way up the executive ranks at Amazon, Google, eBay and Staples. Now, he's trying to implement lessons from those successful firms as the CEO of Fabric, a Seattle-based e-commerce start-up that launched in 2016 and is valued at $1.5 billion. (The company stylizes its name as "fabric," to avoid confusion with online insurance company Fabric Technologies.)
OpenSea is rolling out features to “improve authenticity” on the digital marketplace, the company announced in a series of blog posts today. The updates include a new system to detect and remove copycat NFTs and an overhaul to the account verification process. “Copymints” are tokens ripping off other...
The company’s two all-electric vehicles, the R1S SUV and R1T pickup, have captured the attention of consumers and the media. Rivian has wooed a high-profile list of investors, including Coatue, Fidelity Management and Research Company, Ford Motor and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. And then there’s Amazon, which not only backs Rivian, it’s also a customer that has ordered 100,000 electric commercial vans.
What’s a company to do? Automation is one route to more manageable customer experience workloads, potentially. Enter Tidio, a platform that aims to become a one-stop shop for companies corresponding with customers across different channels (e.g., email and SMS). Leveraging a combination of live chat apps and AI-powered chatbots, as well as analytics, Tidio attempts to scale customer service operations even at small companies without the benefit of dedicated staff.
If you closely watched the first-quarter venture capital cycle, this should not come as a surprise. As The Exchange noted, the crypto startup economy — blockchain technology upstarts, trading platforms, web3 more generally, etc. — was busy partying while the rest of startup land was buckling under a falling stock market, limited exit opportunities and a dramatic repricing of the value of software revenues.
CEO Greg Shove confirmed layoff details to TechCrunch over email and said that 32 people were impacted. The executive declined to disclose specifics on what impacted employees were offered but said that the severance package was “at market or better.” Shove added that there is no hiring freeze and that the company will continue to employ folks in engineering and enterprise. Part of that hiring focus, he adds, is that the startup is moving faster in serving the enterprise than individual consumers, so hiring will reflect that.
Smaller sellers have leveraged online marketplace platforms to take advantage of the ongoing shift to digital and reach more buyers in new markets. Yet 40% of these agile, marketplace-native firms believe such platforms will not ultimately determine their future success. We surveyed 317 online sellers to explore how they intend to take their signature wares multichannel to cement their top-seller status.
Similar in many ways to the initial novelty of opening a bank account online, insurtech 1.0 brought a centuries-old product into the digital era by giving customers a way to apply for insurance online. Customer excitement translated into investor excitement, and everybody rode off into the sunset. Well, not quite....
Earlier this year, the company announced a new customer service solution, which would take advantage of existing Zoom capabilities. As the company wrote in a blog post announcing the new service:. Combining contact center functionality with Zoom unified communications solutions, Zoom Contact Center can operate as a standalone customer experience...
I have worked in a wide spectrum of growth roles, ranging from a startup with Series A funding to the 30,000-employee Uber. I’ve witnessed every growth role imaginable, as well as their daily functions, expertise areas and scope. These experiences have provided me with a solid understanding of how...
The Bengaluru-headquartered startup said on Friday it has reached a definitive agreement with the Indian conglomerate Times Internet to acquire Dineout, a popular dining out and restaurant tech platform. Neither of the startups shared the financial terms of the acquisition, but a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch the...
The latest such company in Latin America is São Paulo-based Dock, which operates a full-stack payments and digital banking “platform” across the region, where demand for financial infrastructure that can help boost inclusion is massive. The startup has raised $110 million in a growth funding round led by U.K.-based Lightrock and Silver Lake Waterman, bringing its valuation to over $1.5 billion. Existing backers Riverwood Capital, Viking Global Investors and Sunley House Capital also participated in the financing.
TechCrunch Live records, well, live every Wednesday at noon Pacific, and it’s a great time. The events are free, and is available to watch on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. However, if you want to meet other attendees or apply for Pitch Practice, you have to watch on Hopin. Here’s the upcoming events and past events.
The experience stuck with him, and when he met Ayush Jain at the University of Southern California, the pair bonded over their belief that credit access should be free. They came up with the idea of helping people build credit through recurring payment forms such as digital subscriptions to Netflix, Spotify and Hulu.
Let’s start at the beginning. Last May, Better.com announced that it was going public via a SPAC that would value the company at nearly $7 billion. Then on November 30, the company announced that blank-check company Aurora Acquisition Corp. and SoftBank decided to amend the terms of their financing agreement to provide Better with half of the $1.5 billion they committed immediately instead of waiting until the deal closes.
Comments / 0