Pacific City, OR

In One Ear: Oh, baby

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
 3 days ago
The Center for Whale Research is dedicated to the study and conservation of the endangered southern resident killer whales (aka orcas) of the Pacific Northwest.

With only 75 orcas left in that group, according to Deborah Giles, science and research director for the nonprofit Wild Orca, the birth of a new calf is a cause for celebration. And, recently, one was spotted off the Oregon Coast, the first born into K pod in more than a decade.

"The CWR is aware of a video posted by the YouTube channel, The Guide’s Forecast, taken off Pacific City on April 28, of members of K pod," the Center for Whale Research posted on its Facebook page on May 2, "including what appears to be a very young calf associating with K20." A screenshot from the video is shown.

"This calf would be the first viable baby born into K pod since K44 in 2011. CWR plans to document the calf during our photographic surveys so that we can assess its health, confirm the identity of its mother, and assign it an alphanumeric designation."

"The mortality rate for young calves is very high," the post added, "but we are pulling for this little whale, and hope to see it soon."

