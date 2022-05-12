In One Ear: More presidential visits

According to a 2015 story in The Oregonian, several other presidents visited Oregon in addition to Gerald Ford, George H. W. Bush and those mentioned in last week's column.

President Theodore Roosevelt (pictured) visited once as president, in 1903, and at least twice at other times, one of which was to Portland to lay the Multnomah Athletic Club's cornerstone.

President William Howard Taft spoke at Multnomah Stadium, Providence Park, which was then part of the Multnomah Athletic Club in 1909. President Woodrow Wilson visited Portland in 1919, and President Warren G. Harding spoke at the Multnomah Athletic Club 1923.

In June 1948, President Harry Truman hit the campaign trail by train, covering Portland, Salem, Albany, Eugene, Oakridge and Klamath Falls in a single day, probably breaking a record. Apparently, he enjoyed the convenience of speaking from a train's rear platform, and did so in Oregon in both 1950 and 1952.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower was the first commander-in-chief to fly in to Oregon in 1954 to speak at the Pendleton Airport; in 1956, while campaigning, he spoke at the Portland Airport and Civic Auditorium and also rode in a parade. President Lyndon Johnson visited Portland in 1964, and President Richard Nixon visited Portland in 1971.

President Ronald Reagan visited Klamath Falls in 1983, and campaigned in Medford and Portland in 1984.

Phew! And that should complete the list of presidents who visited Oregon, but if someone was missed, or has a personal recollection, please don't hesitate to let the Ear know at ewilson@dailyastorian.com

By the way, although Herbert Hoover was born in Oregon, he didn't come back to visit until after his presidency was over.