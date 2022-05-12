ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Milly Dowler killer Levi Bellfield asks permission to marry in prison while serving two whole life orders

By Tom Ambrose
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YK8D2_0fbL70tj00

Serial killer Levi Bellfield is engaged and has requested a prison wedding.

Bellfield has applied for permission to marry a woman while serving two whole life orders for murdering Marsha McDonnell, Amelie Delagrange and Milly Dowler .

The 53-year-old killer would need the approval of the prison governor to marry at the category A men’s prison HMP Frankland in County Durham.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “An application has been received and is being considered in the usual way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfC4U_0fbL70tj00

However, it is understood that Bellfield’s application is still being processed and is not at any further advanced stage.

The murderer is engaged to a female visitor and got down on one knee to propose in front of prison staff, The Sun reports.

Former justice secretary Robert Buckland told newspaper the proposed prison nuptials “beggars belief”.

He added: “Milly never got to see her wedding day. It cannot be right that he gets to have his.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Se4D_0fbL70tj00

Bellfield was given a whole life term for murdering Ms McDonnell, 19, in 2003, and murdering Ms Delagrange, 22, and attempting to murder Kate Sheedy, 18, in 2004.

He was already serving this sentence when he went on trial for killing schoolgirl Milly, who was snatched from the street walking from school to her home in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in March 2002.

Bellfield was found guilty of abducting and killing the 13-year-old following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011.

Reporting by Press Association.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Yorkshire Ripper ‘introduced serial killer Levi Bellfield to his fiancée’ who insists he’s ‘not a monster’

Serial killer Levi Bellfield was reportedly introduced to his fiancée by the Yorkshire Ripper.The convict has applied for permission to marry a woman while serving two whole life orders for murdering Marsha McDonnell, Amelie Delagrange and schoolgirl Milly Dowler.He and Peter Sutcliffe are said to have become friends after they were imprisoned on the same wing at HMP Frankland.Sutcliffe was friends with the woman, in her 40s, and Bellfield asked to be put in touch with her after spotting her picture while helping tidy his friend’s cell, according to The Sun.The 53-year-old is said to have sent the woman gifts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Serial killer Levi Bellfield engaged to ‘besotted’ prison visitor

Serial killer Levi Bellfield has become engaged to a female visitor who he plans to marry in jail.The Government said it has launched an urgent review into whether it can stop “evil monster” Bellfield from marrying his fiancee, who is described in the Sun newspaper as a “besotted” blonde-haired woman in her 40s.Bellfield is one of a handful of prisoners currently serving a whole-life term, meaning he will never be released, after being convicted of the murders of schoolgirl Milly Dowler, 19-year-old Marsha McDonnell, and French student Amelie Delagrange.Prisons minister Victoria Atkins said: “This man is an evil, evil monster...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘sickened’ by plan for serial killer Bellfield to marry in jail

Boris Johnson is “sickened and appalled” by plans for serial killer Levi Bellfield to marry in jail, Downing Street has said.The government has launched an urgent review into whether it can stop “evil monster” Bellfield from marrying his fiancee, who is described in The Sun newspaper as a “besotted” blonde-haired woman in her 40s.But the prime minister’s official spokesperson said that a decision on whether such a wedding can go ahead is one for the prison governor rather than ministers.Bellfield is one of a handful of prisoners currently serving a whole-life term, meaning he will never be released, after being...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Robert Buckland
Person
Levi Bellfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Serial Killer#Murder#Ministry Of Justice#Sun#Press Association
The Independent

Former prison governor jailed over ‘intimate’ WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor who exchanged “intimate” WhatsApp messages with an inmate “in the course of a highly inappropriate relationship” has been jailed for eight months.Victoria Laithwaite, 47, sent messages to 30-year-old prisoner James Chalmers after problems in her marriage, Northampton Crown Court heard.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was at the time governor of category C prison HMP Onley in Northamptonshire, while Chalmers was there serving a prison sentence of two years and nine months.Chalmers, of Coventry, was sentenced on Thursday to two years in prison for having a mobile phone in prison and for sending messages from prison without authority.Judge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Five killers including triple murderer who smothered his baby have jail terms reviewed by judges

Five notorious killers including Sarah Everard’s murderer and a father who smothered his own baby daughter are having their sentences reviewed by senior judges. The cases heard on Wednesday at the Court of Appeal included Ms Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens and Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes, who killed six year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. Triple killer Jordan Monaghan and double murder Ian Stewart are also having their jail terms looked at again. The hearing before the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and four other judges concluded today, with a decision due at a later date.He said: “We propose to take time to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Pervert caught by his fiancée reading disgusting book titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook' that included vile chapters on 'finding children' and 'hunting season'

A man has been jailed after being caught by his then partner reading a 648-page digital handbook on child exploitation titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook'. Darwin resident Jayden Trevitt, 30, was sentenced to nine months behind bars after pleading guilty at the Northern Territory Supreme Court last week to charges of accessing and possessing child abuse material.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Sisters who suspected their father had a secret daughter while imprisoned in a World War II prisoner of war camp leave BBC viewers in tears as they finally meet their half-sibling

Two sisters who always suspected their dad had fathered a secret daughter during the Second World War left BBC viewers in tears as they finally met their half-sibling. Last night's emotional episode of DNA Family Secrets saw Janet Dabbs, 62, and Liz George, from Bath, search for their half-sister after hearing rumours of a secret baby in their childhood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Idaho State Journal

Woman charged, reportedly punched and kicked nurses at hospital

A Jerome woman was arrested in Idaho Falls after she reportedly punched and kicked nurses while being treated at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the hospital on March 29 to reports that Ashley Reasch, 34, was fighting with staff, screaming and yelling expletives in a room with children. According to the probable cause affidavit, Reasch kicked one nurse in the chest, then punched...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Daily Mail

Council refuse couple's desperate pleas to remove massive jacaranda tree despite the fact it could destroy their house and has TAKEN OVER their backyard

An elderly couple's desperate attempts to have a giant jacaranda tree removed from their rear deck have been dismissed by council. Pensioners Ian and Roz have had their small Chippendale home entirely engulfed by the massive tree that is now so big it covers six neighbouring properties and threatens to fall on their house.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Woman's heartbreaking farewell to her best friend who died two weeks after she was a pillion passenger in a motorbike accident that also claimed her father on his 60th birthday

The best friend of a teenager killed when she and her father went on a motorbike joyride for his birthday has shared a heartbreaking tribute to the 'beautiful soul'. Alan, 60, and Hannah Atherton, 19, were out on a ride for his 60th on April 18 when they collided with a silver sedan on the Bruce Highway, south of Mackay, in northern Queensland at about 10.30am.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

648K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy