Andie MacDowell had a panic attack on set after realising she was the only woman there

Andie MacDowell has revealed that she once suffered a “panic attack” on set after realising that she was the only woman there.

In a new interview with Marie Claire, the 64-year-old actor spoke about her experience working with an all-male cast and crew.

“I had this kind of crazy experience, right after Trump got elected,” she told the magazine. “I went to do a job, a day’s work, and I had my very first panic attack. I was getting ready to shoot something, and I turn around and it’s, like, a roomful of men. Like, a sea of men.

“It flashed on something that was personal for me. And I dropped to my knees. I left the room, and went into this fake bathroom on the set, and looked at myself in the mirror and said, ‘Get your shit together.’”

The Maid actor added: “It just freaked me out, not seeing any other women. It’s not that I have anything against men. I don’t! I just don’t like big groups of them. Since then, I’ve become very conscious of looking around and finding the women on set. For comfort.”

In other news, MacDowell opened up about her decision to embrace her natural grey hair last year, revealing that she decided to stop colouring it despite guidance from her managers.

According to the actor, she first started going grey at the beginning of quarantine, revealing that her children, Justin Qualley, 35, Rainey Qualley, 31, and Margaret Qualley, 26, were fans from the beginning, and would tell her she looked “bada**” every time they saw her.

The Groundhog Day actor was also influenced by celebrity hair colourist Jack Martin, who coloured Jane Fonda’s hair, as well as “real women” on Instagram who were transitioning to grey hair. She added that she ultimately believed it was time to “make that transition” to silver hair because she “felt like it was appropriate for my personality and just who I am”.

MacDowell’s new film Along for the Ride premiered on Netflix on 6 May. Fans can next expect to see her alongside Orlando Bloom in Red Right Hand .