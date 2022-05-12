ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

‘Defend, reimburse, represent’: Greg Norman accelerates into PGA Tour collision course

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EwjfZ_0fbL6xPm00

Greg Norman pressed the accelerator on Wednesday as the inevitable collision course between his breakaway series and golf’s traditional tours hit another fractious juncture. After the PGA Tour and DP World Tour mounted a steep roadblock by rejecting players’ requests for releases to play in next month’s launch event at Centurion Club in St Albans, Norman pledged that LIV Golf , backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, would “defend, reimburse and represent” players in the event of bans, fines or legal challenges and insisted “we are not going to be stopped”.

It was a defiant response, spoken with almost Trumpian certainty, but there are still plenty of details around the $255million LIV Golf series that remain uncomfortable or obscure. It was initially billed as a rival league and intended to lure away the world’s best players but, after Phil Mickelson said the Saudis were “scary mother*******” with a “horrible human rights record”, players withdrew en masse and the inaugural series will now instead be comprised of eight invitational events in 2022.

The field at Centurion will be made up of 48 players, with Norman claiming 36 of the 40 currently entered are ranked inside the world’s top 150, and Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and, perhaps, Mickelson are expected to be the leading names. It is a disrupting force, of that there is no doubt, but it is not necessarily what was first envisaged. Nor is it yet known if players will now baulk at the prospect of a potential legal battle over their rights to compete on a rival circuit.

“We will have the backs of the players,” Norman said. “If you were a European Tour member and came here without a release to play the Tour has a couple of options. They can fine you, they can ban you for life or they can temporarily suspend you. It’s going to be your choice. If you decide to come here and play, we’ve got your back. We’ll defend you, we’ll reimburse your fines and we’ll represent you if you want to go down the legal route. The player has to make the decision.”

The debut event is worth $25m alone and is being pitched as a revolutionising format for golf, taking inspiration from the US franchise model’s team format and Twenty20 cricket. Play will be spread over three days instead of four, with a shotgun start compacting the action into a five-hour period, while an ‘Apres Golf’ scene consisting of live DJs and gourmet food is designed to create a festival atmosphere that draws in a younger crowd. The facts are, though, that it is the best players who draw an audience and not the prospect of predominantly middle-aged men dancing in a field around posh burger stands. The event is currently set to be aired on YouTube rather than on a major broadcaster.

But to that end, Norman, who said that the full field for the event would be announced on 27 May, insisted: “We don’t need [a Rory McIlroy or a Tiger Woods]. If none of the top 20 come, it’s still going to go ahead. There is still value in there. Imagine if a 15-year-old kid out of Asia came in and won the first event. He’s the next superstar. Or an amateur. We are giving that opportunity to that kid or amateur to show the next generation is equal to if not better than the current generation.”

That was a suitable feel-good story, but the vast financial resources at Norman’s disposal have inevitably and continuously drawn scrutiny. Asked about Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and the alleged murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Norman’s determined speed forwards took a hasty back-pedal after an extraordinary choice of words. “Everybody has owned up to it, right?” he said in reference to Khashoggi. “It has been spoken about, from what I’ve read, going on what you guys reported. Take ownership, no matter what it is. Look, we’ve all made mistakes and you just want to learn from those mistakes and how you can correct them going forward.”

After then being asked if the dismembering of a body with a bone saw could be qualified as “just a mistake”, Norman said: “I’m not going down this road guys. Let’s just stay focused on the golf. That’s all I’m going to do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7nwW_0fbL6xPm00

Norman said he had never spoken to Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman but did announce on Tuesday that the LIV Series had received an additional $2bn in funding in order to put a 14-event global league in place by 2024.

The Australian was adamant he would prefer to work “shoulder to shoulder” and was not “looking for a fight” with the PGA Tour, but there can be no illusions that the LIV Series has already positioned itself as a direct competitor. The 67-year-old, who previously tried and failed to instigate a breakaway tour in 1994, also ceded that there was little chance of reconciliation or either side backing down.

“I really have given up hope on that because I did leave a voicemail for [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] not long ago,” he said. “No response. I did write a letter. No response.”

That rift is only set to deepen over the coming four weeks and it remains to be seen whether money alone is enough to fragment the time-honoured tradition of the PGA Tour. It is a battle for golf’s soul that is being decided in boardrooms, courtrooms and by bank managers, and it will be settled far away from the greens of Centurion.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

How Many Golfers Are Leaving PGA Tour for Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Series?

Speaking ahead of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational, which is set to be held at the Centurion Golf Club outside London next month, series CEO Greg Norman called the gruesome 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul a “mistake” and noted “the good that the country is doing in changing its culture.”
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed-linked Twitter account strikes again with tweet on USPGA

A Twitter account linked to Patrick Reed has revealed that the PGA Tour player was allegedly denied a yardage book when he visited Southern Hills to prepare for the PGA Championship. @useGolfFACTS criticised the treatment of Reed at the Oklahoma venue after Tiger Woods played a practice round with the...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘I was so nervous’: Michelle Wie West reflects on playing PGA Tour event as teenager

It feels like a lifetime ago now, but not too long ago, Michelle Wie West was accomplishing unprecedented feats in the world of golf. In 2003, at the age of 13, Wie West became the youngest winner of an adult USGA-sanctioned tournament when she took the title at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links. That same year, she became the youngest player to make the cut in an LPGA tournament and major, surviving the cut line in Palm Springs.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Golf Channel

Phil Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship, won't defend title

Speculation has run rampant about Phil Mickelson’s future on the PGA Tour and in the game of golf since he decided to take a leave of absence after reaction to comments he made regarding the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, and we now know he will not defend his title at the PGA Championship just one year after his triumph at Kiawah.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

PGA, prohibition to play Arab Super League

Hard line of the PGA Tour that denies its members the green light to play the first tournament of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, organized by the Arab Super League and scheduled from 9 to 11 June in London. In a note sent to players by Executive Vice President Tyler Dennis, the PGA Tour explained "that this is the best decision to make in the interest of our organization and its registered golfers"
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#The Pga Tour#Dp World Tour#Centurion Club#Trumpian#Saudis
ClutchPoints

Greg Norman appears to justify murder in comments regarding Saudi Golf League

Greg Norman came under fire Wednesday after attempting to dodge questions regarding the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Norman, who was discussing the upstart Saudi Golf League at a media event at the Centurion Club, where the LIV Invitational Series’ first event will be held, downplayed Khashoggi’s murder by simply stating, “we’ve all made mistakes,” via the Times UK.
PUBLIC SAFETY
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson reels in TWO BIG ONES ahead of Paulina Gretzky wedding

Dustin Johnson may be one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, but he also has other passions away from the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Johnson, he shot rounds of 72 and 71 at the RBC Heritage to miss the cut at Harbour Town. But it looks as though the disappointment didn't affect him for too long.
RELATIONSHIPS
golfmagic.com

"Go join the Senior Tour!": Golf fans react to Phil Mickelson missing USPGA

It was the news that no one wanted to hear on Friday evening, but unfortunately, it came. Phil Mickelson will not be playing at the PGA Championship next week. Mickelson hasn't played at a golf tournament since February after he colluded with Saudi Arabia in preparing the launch of what is now the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nick Faldo Makes His Phil Mickelson Opinion Very Clear

Phil Mickelson, the defending PGA Championship winner, will not be playing in this year's major tournament. About a month after withdrawing from The Masters following his Saudi League controversy, Mickelson has done the same with the PGA Championship. The major tournament announced the news earlier this week. The PGA of...
GOLF
Financial World

Greg Norman: Despite the obstacles by the PGA Tour, we will not give up!

Greg Norman is a man who has suffered great criticism and condemnation for the LIV Golf International series as he is the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf. This time Norman is furious over the PGA Tour which banned players from competing in the LIV Golf "Sadly, the PGA Tour seems intent on denying professional golfers their right to play golf, unless it's exclusively in a PGA Tour tournament," said Norman, as quoted by skysports.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Greg Norman on LIV Golf: “We Will Not Be Stopped”

At a media gathering to promote next month’s LIV Golf event at The Centurion Club in London, Greg Norman vowed to continue to fight for the freedom of tour golfers and against the “anti-competitve” tactics of the PGA Tour. A day earlier, the PGA Tour announced it...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Greg Norman takes swipe at R&A on social media over Open Championship snub

Despite convincing nobody but himself that Greg Norman was going to play at the 150th Open Championship, the two-time champion has since stated that he is “disappointed with their (the R&A) decision.”. As continually confirmed by the ruling authorities, “The entry terms and conditions for The Open stipulate that...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Soudal Open R2: Three-way tie at the top as 14-year-old dazzles

England's Sam Horsfield and Dale Whitnell are in a three-way tie for the lead after 36 holes at the Soudal Open on the DP World Tour. Germany's Matti Schmid joins Horsfield and Whitnell at the top of the leaderboard at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium. It was Schmid,...
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

648K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy