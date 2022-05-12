ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Ukrainian circus comes to town, and stays in Italy, amid war

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yw3d0_0fbL6veK00

A Ukrainian circus troupe is performing a never-ending “Alice in Wonderland” tour of Italy, caught in the real-world rabbit hole of having to create joyful performances on stage while their families at home are living through war.

Like many Ukrainian artists who were abroad when Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the acrobats and dancers of the Theater Circus Elysium of Kyiv were opening a limited engagement in Italy. The tour, originally scheduled to end in mid-March, has now been extended at least through June as the performers seek to keep working to send money to relatives back home.

On a recent weekend, the Ukrainian circus came to Pistoia, in Tuscany . There was the Mad Hatter, sporting a green top hat and a purple beard; the White Rabbit with a red nose covered in silver glitter and Alice, with a little blue dress and long ringlets.

But behind their colorful costumes, cheerful smiles and fantastical story line of Alice’s adventures in Wonderland, troupe members are struggling.

“I feel guilty about people who are staying there because they are not safe, and I am safe and I cannot help them,” said Yuliia Palaida, who plays Alice. “I am just fighting with all these feelings,” she adds, her voice trembling.

Oleksandr Bandaliuk plays the Mad Hatter and dominates the show. But backstage, he sits glumly between acts.

“It is very hard to work and dance on the Italy stage because we know in our country now (there) is war,” he said. “We can’t go to Ukraine because in my house now (there are) Russian soldiers.”

Theaters across Italy have booked the circus, and their sold-out performances have allowed them to pay for about 50 family members to flee Ukraine by bus and join the troupe in Italy.

“We have four or five dogs, a cat and a grandmother who is 79 years old, a babushka, who is the matriarch of all of us, the grandmother of the company,” said the Italian producer of the circus, Roberto Romaniello.

The town of Reggio Emilia found temporary housing for the expanded circus family, while they worked on getting legal documents, access to medical services and apartments for a longer-term stay. They have 10 shows scheduled so far in Sicily in June and are hoping for more.

“Each artist has a lot of people in Ukraine,” said Aleksandr Sakhorov, who has relatives in Kyiv and in Zaporizhzhia. “We send money all this time, but if we stop, nobody gets that support because in Ukraine (there are) no jobs now.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Getting used to war, Ukraine refugees flood back to Kyiv

Teenager Maria Pshenychna embraces her father, Yuriy, as she descends from a train from Poland at a Kyiv station, returning home after fleeing the Russian invasion two months ago.  "You need to get used to living with war," she said, returning to Ukraine after two months in Poland to rejoin her fiance. 
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Ukraine youth seek respite from war where they can

Saturday night was always time for the trendy youth of Lviv to sip cocktails on the terrace or lose themselves in the rhythms of the basement DJ at "People Place". Cradling a Spritz cocktail at "People Place", 25-year-old Bohdan Sharhulenk drinks in a moment's calm a month on from his own arrival in Lviv after the hellish experience of seeing his southern hometown of Mykolaiv, near the frontline, bombarded.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine favorite to win Eurovision Song Contest amid war

Against the backdrop of a war in Europe, the hugely popular Eurovision Song Contest reaches its flamboyant climax Saturday night as 25 bands perform in front of a live audience in the northern Italian city of Turin, while millions more watch on television around the world. The Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra is heavily tipped to win by bookmakers, which are giving the group that mixes traditional Ukrainian rhythms, costumes and dance moves with contemporary hip hop a 60% chance of winning. Their song, “Stefania,’’ was written as a tribute to the frontman’s mother, but has transformed since Russia’s invasion...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#The Circus#War#Performing#Ukrainian#Pistoia#The White Rabbit
BBC

Ukraine war: More than 1,100 refugees arrive in Wales

Welsh people have opened up their homes to more than 1,100 Ukrainians fleeing war, according to the latest figures. The statistics show how many Ukrainians have arrived in Wales following the Russian invasion. Figures published by the Home Office and Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show that 1,126...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Security pacts and Eurovision joy - Wednesday's round up

The UK has signed security deals with Finland and with Sweden - pledging mutual support in case of a Russian attack. It was a busy day for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who travelled to both countries as they consider joining the Nato defence alliance. Finland and Sweden have a long...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘full-fledged nuclear war’ with NATO

Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned on Thursday that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) continued support of Ukraine against Russian invasion forces raises the risk of the conflict “turning into a full-fledged nuclear war.”. In a post on the Telegram app, Medvedev accused...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: A Nato membership would have prevented the war

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking to French University Sciences Po, said the war with Russia would have been prevented if his country had been member of Nato beforehand. "If Ukraine had been part of Nato before the war, there would have been no war", Zelenskiy...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian hitmen ‘parachuted into Kyiv to kill Zelensky’ at start of war

Volodymyr Zelensky has described how he came close to being captured or assassinated in the early hours of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Ukrainian president has led his country through the most difficult period in its modern history, gaining international praise for his composure in directing an exhausting defence of Ukraine from its much larger neighbour.He has refused to leave Kyiv throughout the war, taking sanctuary in his presidential palace as shelling rained down on the capital.But the presidential compound was not always a safe space for the Ukrainian leader, as interviews with Time magazine reveal how the palace had...
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

648K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy