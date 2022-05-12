ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, NC

Amber Alert for 10-year-old girl canceled

WYFF4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina have canceled...

www.wyff4.com

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Deputies searching for 3 missing Upstate girls

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says the girls have been found safe. The Pickens County Sheriff's Office is searching for three missing girls. In a Facebook post the department said Diamanda Reyes, 14, Carmella Reyes, 14, and Estrella Rodriguez, 11, were last seen at...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

Shooting at Greensboro gas station update, 2 charged in connection

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police have released more information about the reports of shots fired at a Murphy USA gas station on Friday. Investigators say they came to the Murphy USA location on 2107 Pyramids Village Boulevard at 12:58 p.m. after getting reports of a firearm discharge. An unnamed complainant told responding officers that […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Caldwell County, NC
Caldwell County, NC
Crime & Safety
fayettevillenc.gov

Suspect Charged and Arrested for Murder

Release: IMMEDIATE Contact: J. Strickland, Public Information Officer. Date: April 21, 2022 Phone: (910) 433-1500 ext. 2888 OCA: 2021-019050. All suspects, and persons charged with a crime, are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Persons of interest are believed to have information relating to a case, and have not been charged unless stated otherwise.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Greenville County deputies searching for missing endangered man

TAYLORS, S.C. — Deputies are currently searching for an endangered missing person, according to Kory Morian with Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Abran Banks went missing just before 6 p.m. Friday from The Carriage House of Taylors, an assisted living facility located on W. Main Street, Morian said.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
WYFF4.com

Road rage shootout at Raleigh construction site caught on camera

RALEIGH, N.C. — **WARNING: THE VIDEO ABOVE MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME WATCHERS**. A 52-year-old North Carolina man has been arrested after a road rage incident sparked a shootout in Raleigh, according to authorities. The shootout, which happened on a construction site in the middle of the day, was...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTV

Sheriff: Woman escapes after being kidnapped by ex-boyfriend

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man with an extensive criminal record is now jailed again, charged in a domestic violence incident. According to the report, Derryck Laine Kesler, 35, was charged with felony second degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious injury, and assault on a female. Deputies say he went to the home of an ex-girlfriend and dragged her out to his car. The victim sustained facial and bodily surface injuries as she attempted to fight back.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Violent Crime
WBTV

Police investigate accidental fatal shooting in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Statesville on Thursday. According to Statesville Police, the shooting happened on East Front Street. The preliminary investigation shows that the shooting was accidental. According to police, two elderly friends were together in an apartment in the...
STATESVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Deputies arrest woman caught breaking into home in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Saturday while she was breaking into a home in Marion. Deputies said 35-year-old Amber Michelle Reel of Marion was charged with two counts of felonious breaking or entering and two counts of larceny after breaking or entering. The sheriff’s office said they […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thewashingtondailynews.com

BCSO makes meth trafficking arrest

On May 12, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Ronald Karl Bullock, 31 years of age, of 126 Vermont Avenue in Washington. Bullock was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession and Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transportation and Felony Flee to Elude Arrest. Bullock’s arrest stemmed from Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Bullock during a drug investigation. Bullock refused to stop on Hwy. 264 and led Investigators on a high-speed chase into Pitt County where investigators lost sight and terminated the chase. During the chase Bullock threw approximately 200 grams of methamphetamine out the window. Investigators from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit recovered the methamphetamine. Shortly after the chase was terminated, Pitt County Sheriff Deputies spotted Bullock on Memorial Drive. Bullock fled from Pitt County Sheriff Deputies and was apprehended at the intersection of 5th Street and Memorial Drive in Greenville. Bullock was arrested and charged with Felony Flee to Elude and Possession of Marijuana in Pitt County. Bullock was detained in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $525,000 secured bond.
WASHINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Burlington, suspect at large, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police came to a Family Dollar location at 1519 Rauhut Street around 2:19 p.m. after getting calls about a robbery. When responding officers arrived, the store clerk told police that the suspect […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FireEngineering.com

NC Firefighter Recovering After Being Shot by Police Officer

May 9—LENOIR — “Please remember FF EMT Brian Fagen in your thoughts and prayers,” states the North Catawba Fire and Rescue sign. Fagen’s story has caught local attention because Fagen, who is 19 years old, serves as a firefighter for North Catawba Fire Department and was accidentally shot by a friend, Taylor Welborn, 26, who is a police officer with the town of Hudson. Welborn returned to active duty with Hudson Police Department on Wednesday, May 4.
LENOIR, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy