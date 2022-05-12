Amber Alert for 10-year-old girl canceled

On May 12, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Ronald Karl Bullock, 31 years of age, of 126 Vermont Avenue in Washington. Bullock was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession and Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transportation and Felony Flee to Elude Arrest. Bullock’s arrest stemmed from Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Bullock during a drug investigation. Bullock refused to stop on Hwy. 264 and led Investigators on a high-speed chase into Pitt County where investigators lost sight and terminated the chase. During the chase Bullock threw approximately 200 grams of methamphetamine out the window. Investigators from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit recovered the methamphetamine. Shortly after the chase was terminated, Pitt County Sheriff Deputies spotted Bullock on Memorial Drive. Bullock fled from Pitt County Sheriff Deputies and was apprehended at the intersection of 5th Street and Memorial Drive in Greenville. Bullock was arrested and charged with Felony Flee to Elude and Possession of Marijuana in Pitt County. Bullock was detained in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $525,000 secured bond.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO