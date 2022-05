Some of Maryland's key covid numbers are trending up, and for the first time since February, the state is reporting more than 2 thousand new cases. New numbers form the CDC show an omicron off-shoot nearly doubling covid cases in the past two weeks. Doctor Matt Laurens, Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine's Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health, joined us live to weigh in.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO