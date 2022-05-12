Recent birth announcements for Lake County. You can click through the photos above.

Kenzley Grace Gibson was born April 13, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Raymond Gibson of St. Regis and Carmelita Malatare of Ronan. Her paternal grandparents are Melana Falcon and Ray Gibson of Missoula. Her maternal grandparents are Patricia McCrea and Pierre Malatare of Ronan.

Rylee Ann Klein was born April 18, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Her parents are Logan and Ashley Klein of Polson. Her paternal grandparents are Kris and Debbie Klein of Polson. Her maternal grandparents are Brad and Tina Forman of Polson. Rylee joins siblings Macy, Jori and Bridger.

Arcadian Sterling Schull was born May 1, 2022 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 5 pounds, 1 ounce. His parents are Charles Schull and Allison Norton of Polson. His paternal grandmother is Lisa Adams of Polson. Arcadian joins siblings Lyniza and Theseus.

