Lake County, MT

Birth Announcements

Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
 3 days ago

Recent birth announcements for Lake County. You can click through the photos above.

Kenzley Grace Gibson was born April 13, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Raymond Gibson of St. Regis and Carmelita Malatare of Ronan. Her paternal grandparents are Melana Falcon and Ray Gibson of Missoula. Her maternal grandparents are Patricia McCrea and Pierre Malatare of Ronan.

Rylee Ann Klein was born April 18, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Her parents are Logan and Ashley Klein of Polson. Her paternal grandparents are Kris and Debbie Klein of Polson. Her maternal grandparents are Brad and Tina Forman of Polson. Rylee joins siblings Macy, Jori and Bridger.

Arcadian Sterling Schull was born May 1, 2022 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 5 pounds, 1 ounce. His parents are Charles Schull and Allison Norton of Polson. His paternal grandmother is Lisa Adams of Polson. Arcadian joins siblings Lyniza and Theseus.

Photos are for artistic purposes only and do not necessarily reflect AAP Infant Safe Sleep recommendations.

Lake County Leader

Legals for May, 12 2022

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS City of Polson Polson, MT Well House, Well 8 Project General Notice City of Polson (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project: Well House, Well 8 Project Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the City Hall located at 106 1st St E, Polson, MT 59860, until Wednesday May 18, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Project includes the following Work: Installation of approximately 50 feet of 8-IN PVC C900 water main, flushing and disinfection...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Local film explores history, people of Polson’s Lake City Bakery

Lake County residents will have a rare opportunity this week to view a film produced by local filmmakers about a local iconic business in a local movie theater. Polson residents David and Jessica King are the husband-and-wife team behind the 2020 documentary “Burgers, Fries and Family Ties” about the popular and long standing Richwine’s Burgerville on Highway 93 in Polson. The Kings recently turned their attention to the Lake City Bakery along the same highway near Main Street. “Baked by Grace” tells the story of the bakery, which quietly celebrated 50 years in business during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic....
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Suspect in Flathead Lake homicide arrested

A Polson man wanted for questioning regarding the death of the mother of his child was taken into custody in Lake County on Friday night. Authorities had been searching for Tyler Uhrich, 20, since the Tuesday night dispatch call in a Tribal wilderness area along the east shore of Flathead Lake. Law enforcement crews did not initially locate the man and woman who were reported to 911, but a child shared by the couple was located in a nearby car. On Wednesday search and rescue crews found the body of Rozlyn Bluemel, 22, also of Polson. Lake County Undersheriff Ben...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Polson fire captain celebrates 40 years of service

City of Polson Fire Department Capt. Pete Bishop this week marked 40 years of service with the department, a milestone rarely reached in fire service. Bishop’s first day with the department was May 11, 1982. He has served under six fire chiefs and has held the rank of firefighter, lieutenant, captain and assistant chief. Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Straub said volunteers generally serve between five and 10 years, with few making it to the 20-year mark. “During a volunteer’s career they usually start out energetic and then fade over time,” Straub said. “Their energy and drive to do the hard tasks of...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Polson novelist’s latest book retraces Alaskan adventure

In the mid-1970s, adventurous young Maggie Plummer surprised her brother by showing up at his cabin door in one of the most remote wilderness areas in the world. Her new novel, “Eagle in Flight,” retraces much of that journey. Earthy, honest description recreates the boldness of the era, from the hippie scene of San Francisco to the plaid shirts and waffle stompers, White’s boots and tree planting crews of the Northwest and beyond. A fictionalized narrative explores the vulnerability of the young people making their way through it all. Published this year, “Eagle in Flight” is the third installment in Plummer’s Jessie...
Lake County Leader

Community notes: Family fun at Ronan fairgrounds

Family fun at Ronan fairgrounds A Family Fun Day-Spring Fling is coming to the Lake County Fairgrounds on Friday, May 13. Free and open to all, the afternoon activities offer a time to play with family and friends. Stations and special themed locations will be available for participants. From 2 to 3:30 p.m. the focus will be on children ages 0-5 and their families. At 3:30 p.m. an additional set of activities will be up for youth of all ages and their families. Dinner will be served starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 240-0640 or 531-1342. Take a walk...
RONAN, MT
Lake County Leader

$10,000 fish roaming free as Spring Mack Days winds down

Lake trout anglers have one weekend left to participate in the 2022 Spring Mack Days event, which ends May 15 on Flathead Lake. Up to $225,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the event. Get your name in the lottery drawings that begin at $2,000 and go to $100 by entering one lake trout in the event. Every lake trout entry gives you a chance to win. There are a lot of different ways to win. Smallest lake trout, largest lake trout, weekend drawings, etc. Visit www.mackdays.com for information, fishing tips, safety information, maps, etc....
HOBBIES
#Aap
Lake County Leader

Authorities searching for homicide suspect from Polson

Law enforcement crews discovered the body of a Polson woman Wednesday in a Tribal wilderness area along the east shore of Flathead Lake and are searching for a man suspected in her death. Lake County Undersheriff Ben Woods issued a brief statement around 8 p.m. Wednesday saying the body of Rozlyn Bluemel, 22, had been discovered near an area where a witness had reported a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The witness reported hearing gunfire. Responding deputies initially did not locate the man and woman, but a child shared by the couple was located...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Stephan Joseph Allard, 64

Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard, 64, of Missoula and St. Ignatius passed away May 4, 2022, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula of congestive heart failure. He was born in Castro Valley, Calif., on Aug. 9, 1957, to Julia Walton and Doug Allard. Steve spent his childhood in Greybull, Wyo. He was in Boy Scouts and also enjoyed riding his horse to the town swimming pool. Steve was a star pitcher in the state Little League tournament. His love for music began when he learned to play the French horn. He returned to California, where he attended San Lorenzo High School in San...
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
Lake County Leader

Cherry Valley Elementary holds colorful Night of the Arts event

Cherry Valley Elementary in Polson held a Night of the Arts event at the school on April 28. All students pre-kindergarten through first grade and teachers participated and had art displayed outside of classrooms and in the multipurpose room. The theme was "Wild about Art," so each student created some sort of "wild" animal art and displayed it in the multipurpose room. Teachers have also been saving student artwork throughout the year, so students also selected their favorite work and had that displayed throughout the hallways. “We had an amazing turnout,” Principal Jon Gustafson said. “It was great to see...
POLSON, MT
Politics
Lake County Leader

Service notice: Lou Marchello, 78

Polson – Louis John “Lou” Marchello, 78, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at University of Washington Hospitals in Seattle. A memorial mass for Lou will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1002 Fourth Ave. E in Polson.
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Community notes: Polson kicks off farmers market season

Polson kicks off farmers market season The 2022 Lake County farmers market season begins Friday, May 6, with the first Polson Farmers Market gathering of the year on Third Avenue West in front of The Cove Deli. Polson’s market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday through October. The Ronan Farmers Market kicks off its season May 19. The market is open from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13 at the Ronan Visitor’s Center on Highway 93. The Mission Falls Market in St. Ignatius begins May 20. It runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

View from the Library: Full slate of activities coming up

Is spring finally here? We sure think so. We have a very busy May planned for you. Plan to join us for one or more of the following events. On Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m. in the library meeting room, our Public Services Librarian, Angela will give a demonstration of Kumihimo, a Japanese braiding technique. This workshop will acquaint you with this craft so you will come away ready to share this skill with others and explore on your own this summer. Basic supplies will be provided along with samples of our local Tabletree Cherry Juice. We are partnering with the...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Senior Center Calendars

Polson The Polson Senior Center, located at 504 Third Ave. E., is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Lunch is available from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Memberships (age 50-plus) are available for $15 per year on a voluntary basis. Individuals and small groups are always welcome to lounge, work puzzles, read, play card or board games, billiards, etc. Call us with your questions at 406-883-4735, or email us at polsonseniorcenter@gmail.com. Activities Exercise class: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. (low impact; seated, if desired) Bridge: Postponed. Normally Tuesday and Friday. Call or come in to get on...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Q&A: Mission Valley Power rate adjustments

Lake County energy provider Mission Valley Power instituted changes to its usage rates and certain fees, effective April 1. The adjustments are based on a recent study on the best way to distribute service costs to the company’s range of customers while keeping Mission Valley Power financially healthy. Today we publish a short interview with General Manager Jean Matt regarding the changes. Additional information and annual reports are available online at www.missionvalleypower.org. Question: So, what exactly has changed regarding Mission Valley Power rates as of April 1? Jean Matt: We assessed power usage and properly adjusted how each rate class uses the distribution system....
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Spring Mack Days Week 7 update

There are two weekends left of the nine-week 2022 Spring Mack Days Fishing Event. Anglers continue to have to work harder than usual to bring lake trout entries in but for many of them fishing is not just a sport it is a way of life and they love being out on the water catching lake trout! Sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and sanctioned by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks there is Up to $225,000 in Cash and Prizes that will be awarded at the conclusion of the event, on May 15th. There are many ways...
HOBBIES
Lake County Leader

Former Polson Mayor Lou Marchello dies at 78

Lou Marchello, a pillar of Polson government and the local business community, died Tuesday, April 19 at University of Washington Hospital in Seattle. Marchello had been battling a variety of ailments and recently had been traveling back and forth between Polson and Seattle, where his primary physician resides. Marchello was born in Red Lodge, Mont., on July 9, 1943. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture science at Montana State University in 1965. He arrived in Polson a few years later and purchased Don’s Variety Store on Main Street in 1972, and in 1982 he launched The Crow’s Nest Gallery after...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Water Management Board seeks logo submissions

The five-member Flathead Reservation Water Management Board is now meeting regularly as the governing and regulatory body over water users on the Flathead Reservation. As a developing body, the board needs a logo for the office, web page and letterhead. The board is asking for artistic submissions from everyone, from young students to fledgling artists to skilled design pros. We want to see your ideas. Here are some guidelines as these need to be visible both small and large. Simple and elegant is best. Logos can be black and white, or three color or less. Themes desired include Unity or United, as in unitarian board. The...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Lake County Leader

ABOUT

The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.

 https://leaderadvertiser.com/

