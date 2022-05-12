ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County Leader

Polson novelist’s latest book retraces Alaskan adventure

By CAROLYN HIDY
Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
 3 days ago

In the mid-1970s, adventurous young Maggie Plummer surprised her brother by showing up at his cabin door in one of the most remote wilderness areas in the world.

Her new novel, “Eagle in Flight,” retraces much of that journey. Earthy, honest description recreates the boldness of the era, from the hippie scene of San Francisco to the plaid shirts and waffle stompers, White’s boots and tree planting crews of the Northwest and beyond. A fictionalized narrative explores the vulnerability of the young people making their way through it all.

Published this year, “Eagle in Flight” is the third installment in Plummer’s Jessie Morgan Series, following the lead character as she leaves a difficult situation from Book 2 (“Webs in the Mist”) and strikes out for the north.

While the storyline is not autobiographical, “most of the adventures Jessie Morgan has in this particular novel are my most exciting travel stories,” Plummer said.

She camped alongside many others on the Alaska Marine Highway ferry, then made her way alone up the wild Stikine River in British Columbia, Canada.

“You talk about the boonies. When I think about the things I did as a young woman … wow.”

For years, Plummer had wanted to set her memoirs to paper for her nieces and nephews, and this fiction series presented a good way to do that, she said. Since her journals from the time were more personal than descriptive, she enjoyed supplementing her memories with research as she developed the story.

The Jessie Morgan Series, including Book 1, “Bell Bottom Gypsy,” will eventually be a foursome, with much of the fourth installment taking place in Montana.

Plummer’s first novels, “Spirited Away: A Novel of the Stolen Irish” (2012) and its sequel, “Daring Passage” (2014), explored the little-known history of the Irish people during Cromwell’s reign of terror.

“During the 1650s, a large percentage of Ireland’s population was either slaughtered, exiled to the rugged western part of the country or sold into slavery in the Caribbean,” Plummer explained.

Plummer said she had never heard of this topic until she came across a small mention of it in a visitor guide during a trip to Ireland. Her Irish heritage spurred her interest, leading her into four years of research prior to publishing. The main character was named O’Brennan, after her own Irish grandmother.

She understood the controversial nature of the subject, as other groups, especially Blacks and Indigenous peoples, were exploited for much longer and in far larger numbers. It was important to her to include them in the story.

Plummer holds a degree in journalism and wrote for several Montana publications, including the Char-Koosta and the Lake County Leader over the years. Her novels are available at the North Lake County Public Library in Polson as well as at amazon.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Lake County Leader

Private island on Flathead Lake listed for $72 million

At 348 acres in size with three miles of shoreline, Cromwell Island in Flathead Lake is up for sale at $72 million. The property is the largest private island with a single owner west of the Mississippi River, according to the property listing with Hall and Hall Partners. The island includes the main home and the guest house, and features a boat dock with five slips, the largest capable of handling a yacht of up to 70 feet. Also part of the sale is a 60-foot custom-built 1961 barge. “The views from the island are off the charts,” reads the property listing. “The...
REAL ESTATE
People

Adventurer and His Feline 'Soulmate' Hike, Kayak, and Climb the U.S. Together

Simon, a nearly 6-year-old Bombay cat, loves hiking, rock climbing, kayaking, biking, sailing, skiing, snowboarding, sledding, and even swimming. Social media influencer and adventurer JJ Yosh (@JJYOSH on Instagram) adopted the 10-pound black cat in 2016 when the feline was a few weeks old. Immediately after bringing kitten Simon home, Yosh started taking the pet on hikes and outdoor explorations.
BOULDER, CO
Lake County Leader

Melva June McClain, 86

Melva June (Nebeker) McClain, 86, of Bigfork, passed away April 17, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson. June was born June 26, 1935 to Clyde and Uldene (Hawkins) Nebeker in Twin Falls, Idaho. She married Keith McClain on Oct. 31, 1951. To this union three sons were born: Hank, Randy and Brett. Along with taking care of three boys, she worked and retired from First Security Bank in Helena. June was an artist of various media: ceramics, painting and quilting, all of which created beauty. June enjoyed crafting, dancing, bowling and wintering in Arizona with her husband, Keith. June...
BIGFORK, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaskan#The Adventures#Hippie#Adventure#Flight#Eagle#Marine Highway
Lake County Leader

Swan K02 a wildlife management success story

The March 24 issue of the Lake County Leader featured a picture of a Trumpeter Swan on the front page that was photographed by Emily Lonnevik of the Leader staff. This particular swan has an interesting history. As part of several efforts to reintroduce Trumpeter Swans in parts of the species’ historic range in the intermountain West, the Wyoming Wetlands Society’s Trumpeter Swan Fund, based in Jackson, Wyoming, was producing captive hatched and raised Trumpeter Swans for release at these reintroduction sites. In 2009 the Trumpeter Swan Fund obtained authorization and permits from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to collect...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Highly pathogenic avian influenza found in wild birds in Montana

HELENA – Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus was detected in a snow goose from Canyon Ferry and a Canada goose from near Belgrade last week. HPAI was detected earlier this month in domestic poultry in Judith Basin and Cascade counties. Several more birds from around the state are currently undergoing testing for the virus. Avian influenza (AI) virus is a naturally occurring virus in birds. AI viruses are classified into two groups, based on the severity of disease they cause in infected poultry. Low pathogenic AI viruses generally cause no clinical illness, or only minor symptoms in birds. HPAI viruses...
MONTANA STATE
Lake County Leader

Mathew Steele, 49

Mathew Frederick Steele’s journey through life came to an end April 16, 2022. Mathew was the third son born to Denise Marie Decker Morigeau and James H. Steele Sr. on Aug. 17, 1972, at Missoula. He leaves behind a close-knit family that cares for him deeply. He attended Arlee Elementary School, Arlee High School and Two Eagle River School. He later attended Wyo-Tech in Wyoming, where his course emphasis was street rod technology; he graduated with a degree. He did indeed love muscle cars and hot rods. Matt was a proud member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, holding many discussions...
MISSOULA, MT
Lake County Leader

Community notes: Tribal Health to host Earth Day climate event at SKC

Tribal Health to host Earth Day climate event at SKC CSKT Tribal Health is co-sponsoring a special climate event for Earth Day, Friday, April 22. The event, titled “Elevating Indigenous Perspectives for Regeneration and Resilience,” will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Salish Kootenai College’s Joe McDonald Gymnasium in Pablo. SKC also is a co-sponsor, along with the University of Montana. Agenda topics include: the CSKT Climate Change Strategic Plan; environmental and human health; mental health and climate change; preventive health and cultural humility; air quality, wildfire smoke and filters; protecting ecosystems; and healthy and sustainable diets. Space is limited, and...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Local film explores history, people of Polson’s Lake City Bakery

Lake County residents will have a rare opportunity this week to view a film produced by local filmmakers about a local iconic business in a local movie theater. Polson residents David and Jessica King are the husband-and-wife team behind the 2020 documentary “Burgers, Fries and Family Ties” about the popular and long standing Richwine’s Burgerville on Highway 93 in Polson. The Kings recently turned their attention to the Lake City Bakery along the same highway near Main Street. “Baked by Grace” tells the story of the bakery, which quietly celebrated 50 years in business during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic....
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Stephan Joseph Allard, 64

Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard, 64, of Missoula and St. Ignatius passed away May 4, 2022, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula of congestive heart failure. He was born in Castro Valley, Calif., on Aug. 9, 1957, to Julia Walton and Doug Allard. Steve spent his childhood in Greybull, Wyo. He was in Boy Scouts and also enjoyed riding his horse to the town swimming pool. Steve was a star pitcher in the state Little League tournament. His love for music began when he learned to play the French horn. He returned to California, where he attended San Lorenzo High School in San...
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
Outdoor Life

This Survival Instructor’s Lesson? The Wilderness Isn’t Out to Get You

Jessie Krebs just wants to go for a hike and feel raw rock beneath her thrift-store boots. She doesn’t want to be responsible for her companions, or to try to save or heal or teach them. That’s because Krebs, after long decades as a wilderness therapist and military trainer, says even the wildest places can feel like an office after a while. But recreational hikes still turn into instructional moments for Krebs, who stands maybe 5 feet 3 inches and could make a living off 100 barren miles of lava rock and lizards. We’re on a no-name ridge above the Salt River northeast of Phoenix, no destination in mind, admiring cholla and saguaro cactus and basking in the February sun, when Krebs stops midstride. She yanks off her leather Crocodile Dundee hat and pokes around the inside band.
PHOENIX, AZ
Lake County Leader

$10,000 fish roaming free as Spring Mack Days winds down

Lake trout anglers have one weekend left to participate in the 2022 Spring Mack Days event, which ends May 15 on Flathead Lake. Up to $225,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the event. Get your name in the lottery drawings that begin at $2,000 and go to $100 by entering one lake trout in the event. Every lake trout entry gives you a chance to win. There are a lot of different ways to win. Smallest lake trout, largest lake trout, weekend drawings, etc. Visit www.mackdays.com for information, fishing tips, safety information, maps, etc....
HOBBIES
Lake County Leader

Community notes: Family fun at Ronan fairgrounds

Family fun at Ronan fairgrounds A Family Fun Day-Spring Fling is coming to the Lake County Fairgrounds on Friday, May 13. Free and open to all, the afternoon activities offer a time to play with family and friends. Stations and special themed locations will be available for participants. From 2 to 3:30 p.m. the focus will be on children ages 0-5 and their families. At 3:30 p.m. an additional set of activities will be up for youth of all ages and their families. Dinner will be served starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 240-0640 or 531-1342. Take a walk...
RONAN, MT
Lake County Leader

UM student from Ronan fashions future in costume design

MISSOULA — University of Montana graduating senior Morgan Brooks’ budding career in the theater started in a rather unconventional way — through 4-H. Raised in Ronan with a menagerie of pets, Brooks joined the youth organization not only to compete in animal husbandry but also sewing, a skill she would go on to apply in competitions and eventually her studies in costume design in UM’s School of Theatre and Dance. Among her early accolades were state and national placements in Make it With Wool competitions, which are supported by the American Sheep Industry. “In this competition you make garments completely of wool,”...
RONAN, MT
Lake County Leader

Lake County Leader

Lake County, MT
159
Followers
148
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.

 https://leaderadvertiser.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy