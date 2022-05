The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. Nearly two years ago, the City of Fort Bragg completed a major upgrade to the wastewater. treatment plant facility to improve the reliability and quality of effluent (treated water released into the ocean). The new treatment system has proved to be far more efficient in the removal of solids from the waste stream than expected. This translates into a much greater need for onsite storage of the biosolids at the treatment facility. This is the source of the odor that many have experienced near the treatment plant facility located on the Coastal Trail and on occasion throughout the City.

