Mendocino County, CA

Fort Bragg Middle School Principal Endorses Nicole Glentzer as Mendocino County’s Superintendent of Schools

By MendoFever Staff
mendofever.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...

mendofever.com

mendofever.com

City of Fort Bragg Works to Combat Odors at Wastewater Treatment Plant

The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. Nearly two years ago, the City of Fort Bragg completed a major upgrade to the wastewater. treatment plant facility to improve the reliability and quality of effluent (treated water released into the ocean). The new treatment system has proved to be far more efficient in the removal of solids from the waste stream than expected. This translates into a much greater need for onsite storage of the biosolids at the treatment facility. This is the source of the odor that many have experienced near the treatment plant facility located on the Coastal Trail and on occasion throughout the City.
FORT BRAGG, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 Bay Area students among 6 statewide named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

WASHINGTON – Two Bay Area high school students are among six students statewide and 161 nationwide to be named as 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars, federal education officials announced Thursday.Reva Srivastava, a student at Mission San Jose High School in Fremont, and Katherine Spivakovsky, a student at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton, were the two Bay Area honorees of the awards for accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields, according to the U.S. Department of Education.Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced the honorees, saying in a statement that they "represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve."Nominees for the awards are determined by outstanding performance on College Board SAT or ACT exams or by nominations from their states or partner recognition organizations. The honorees will be recognized this summer via an online event, according to the Department of Education.More information about the U.S Presidential Scholars program can be found online at https://www2.ed.gov/programs/psp/index.html.
ATHERTON, CA
mendofever.com

Patrolling the Great Redwood Trail, Digging New Wells, and Fire Prevention—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting

The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on May 11, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the Redwood Valley Grange. Topics addressed ranged from a soon-to-be-developed section of the Great Redwood Trail, the drilling of new wells in the valley, and the effects of Mendocino County’s shifting landscape of cannabis policy on Redwood Valley residents.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

SJ's Yerba Buena High School locked down; student found with BB gun

SAN JOSE -- A report of a student with a gun at Yerba Buena High School in San Jose Friday prompted a school lockdown search for the student, who was found is possession of a BB gun.San Jose police tweeted at 1:26 p.m. that the call involved a student in possession of a pistol, and out of an abundance of caution the school was placed on lockdown.Officers identified and detained the student who by then was off the campus, police said, and recovered a BB gun.  Police said there was no ongoing threat to the campus or nearby neighborhoods and that units will be clearing shortly.
SAN JOSE, CA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
ksro.com

Saint Rose Catholic School Closed for Wednesday Due to Covid Outbreak

The campus of Saint Rose Catholic School in Santa Rosa is closed for at least the rest of today after officials identified a growing cluster of COVID-19 cases. Principal Kathleen Aymar says there are outbreaks in classes in the third through eighth grades. Students, their families, and staff members have been infected. The campus has been closed since Monday. Sonoma County Health Officer Doctor Sundari Mase says the County Department of Health Services is aware of the outbreak, and is working with the staff at Saint Rose to mitigate it. This is Sonoma County’s first pandemic-related school campus closure since mid-January.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

22-year-old convicted of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 22-year-old man was convicted Friday of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County in late 2018. A San Diego jury deliberated for less than a day before finding Seth Alan Roberts guilty of seven felony counts, including two forcible rape counts. Roberts was also charged with raping another woman, his former girlfriend, but jurors acquitted him of a rape count related to that alleged victim.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
SFist

Bay Area Health Officers Issue New Statement Strongly Urging Mask-Wearing Indoors Amid Uptick In Hospitalizations

COVID hospitalizations in the Bay Area ticked above the 500 mark for the first time since early March on Thursday, and daily new case counts continue to be high in San Francisco and elsewhere around the region amid the BA.2 surge. This has led health officials to issue a new stern recommendation about masking that stops short of being a new mandate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF General Hospital seeks help in identifying critical patient

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient admitted in critical condition Wednesday. The patient appears to be a Caucasian male who is approximately 65-years-old. The patient, who is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with blue eyes and weighing approximately 120-130 pounds, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Body found in the water in Delta, Solano sheriff's office says

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A body was found Thursday morning in the Delta area, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said. Someone who spotted a body in the water near Liberty Island Road and Malcom Lane called dispatchers around 11:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said. Deputies who arrived were not able to tell the age or gender of the body.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA

