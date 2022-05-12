Chihuahuas fall to River Cats 10-9 in extra innings

The UTEP men’s basketball team has snagged George Mason transfer Otis Frazer III, head coach Joe Golding announced Friday. Two-year letter winner for George Mason who appeared in 34 games … provided 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in 8.0 minutes per contest … shot 49.3 percent from the floor, including 57.5 percent (23-40) during the 2021-22 campaign … tallied nine points in nine minutes against Morgan State (11/14/21) … contributed six points on 3-4 shooting to go along with six rebounds at Massachusetts (1/30/22) … scored eight points on a perfect 4-4 effort in 12 minutes at VCU (2/23/22) … contributed six points and five rebounds while logging 24 minutes of action at La Salle (2/5/22) … provided four points, four rebounds and a career-high three steals against Navy (12/7/21) … registered 10 points (5-8) and six boards in 30 minutes of playing time at VCU (2/20/21) … recorded five points in 11 minutes at St. Bonaventure (1/30/21) … pitched in six points and four rebounds in 13 minutes vs. Davidson (3/5/21) … played prep ball at Mt. Zion Prep, helping it to a top-10 ranking in the national Prep Coaches Poll in 2020 … averaged 15 points, five boards, three assists and two steals in the 2020 National Prep Tournament, which included a win against No. 8 Sunrise Christian … also aided the Warriors in locking up victories against No. 3 Hargrave Military Academy and No. 10 St. Thomas More … spent four years at Buckeye Union HS in Arizona, leading the school to the Arizona Class 4A semifinals in 2018.

