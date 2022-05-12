ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chihuahuas fall to River Cats 10-9 in extra innings

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento River Cats overcame a six-run deficit to come back and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-9 in 10 innings Wednesday at Southwest University Park. El Paso shortstop C.J. Abrams led off and went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs in the first Triple-A game of his career....

EL PASO, TX

