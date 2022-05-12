ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield College 2022 commencement

By Jose Franco
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s in-person commencement ceremony is set for Thursday night for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the event will not only celebrate the academic achievements of the Class of 2022, but will also honor the classes of 2020 and 2021. The three classes were invited to join celebrations in the recently renovated Memorial Stadium.

KGET will stream the ceremony on May 12 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

