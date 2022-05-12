Soccer Star Marcelo Gets Dude Wipes Hookup After Alleged Farting Scandal

Rapper Lil Keed has died, aged 24.The Atlanta-based music star, real name Raqhid Render, had previously worked with Travis Scott, Chris Brown and Young Thug.A cause of death has not been revealed.He released his most recent album, Trapped on Cleveland 3, in 2020. Lil Keed’s first two records were 2018’s Trapped on Cleveland 2 and Keed Talk To ‘Em.A third, titled Long Live Mexico, followed in 2019.The news of Lil Keed’s death was announced by his brother, Lil Gotit, on social media.“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy’ [sic]” he wrote.Lil Keed was due to perform in North Carolina on Saturday (14 May).He is survied by his daughter, Naychur. Read More The number of injuries linked to Astroworld festival has been confirmedTravis Scott to perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards after ‘demand’ from P DiddyTravis Scott plays first live public show since Astroworld tragedy

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO