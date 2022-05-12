ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer Star Marcelo Gets Dude Wipes Hookup After Alleged Farting Scandal

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEx-Lyon defender Marcelo is getting an offer that could salvage his career -- TMZ Sports has learned Dude Wipes wants to hook up the soccer star with a ton of products to make his situation stink a whole...

www.tmz.com

