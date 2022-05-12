ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Guess Who This T-Baller Turned Into!

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore this handsome, brown-eyed boy became a clothing designer and a household name, he was simply stealin' bases left and right, dominating...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 14

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Centre Daily

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We Lost This Year Who Will Never Be Forgotten

Their memory will forever be with us. In 2022, we have been forced to say goodbye to some of Hollywood’s most beloved stars — leaving people with emotions they may not quite understand. Even in just the earlier weeks of the year, fans have seen the loss of celebrities from Hollywood great Sidney Poitier to sitcom’s favorite dad Bob Saget.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
HollywoodLife

Al Pacino Hits The Town With GF Noor Alfallah, 28, For His 82nd Birthday: Photos

Al Pacino and new girlfriend Noor Alfallah aren’t letting a little 54-year age difference get in the way of a good time! The House of Gucci and Godfather star and his date celebrated his 82nd birthday in style at West Hollywood Italian eatery Jones on April 24. For their evening out, Noor, 28, and Al seemed almost deliberately coordinated in photos published by The Daily Mail, with the famous octogenarian wearing a casual black suit and tennis shoes, and Noor rocking yoga pants, black boots, and a face mask. Al made sure to remain “Hollywood” with his night sunglasses, and he had a pair of AirPods in his pocket. He also rocked a Shrek iPhone case, a fun nod to the popular 2001 animated film. The couple appeared to be celebrating the birthday with a group of additional friends.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shares disappointing health news: 'I'm really bummed'

Julianne Hough has shared some disappointing health news with her fans – just hours after gushing about her "blessed" life. The actress revealed that she has sadly tested positive for COVID-19, which means she will be unable to perform in her new Broadway show, POTUS, which opened to rave reviews last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Michael Jackson's Kids Paris & Prince Stick Close Together in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Click here to read the full article. Paris and Prince Jackson continue to show their support for the Broadway show, MJ the Musical, which features the life and music of their late dad, Michael Jackson. The siblings honored the cast and crew on Wednesday night in celebration of the 10 Tony Award nominations the show received. Dressed in a nude lace gown with a long train, Paris stuck close by her older brother, who was dressed casually in jeans and a black sport coat. (See the photos HERE.) The duo posed on the red carpet with the 24-year-old singer’s left arm...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Hold Hands in London

It’s all romance, across the pond, for Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz! The pair was spotted spending some quality time together in London, where they showed off their casual style while strolling hand in hand on Easter Sunday. Tatum, 41, wore a jacket along with pair of beige...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Disick
SheKnows

Betty White’s Adorable $10.6 Million Brentwood Home Will Go to One Lucky Buyer — See Photos

Betty White has been gone for four months and she is still sadly missed. For anyone looking for a piece of Hollywood history, her beloved Brentwood home has come up for sale of $10.575 million. The family-friendly neighborhood has long been a celebrity favorite for A-list stars like Reese Witherspoon, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gwyneth Paltrow, so this property should be snapped up pretty quickly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Still got those Hungry Eyes! Jennifer Grey, 62, RETURNS as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in Dirty Dancing sequel... 35 years after falling for Patrick Swayze's Johnny Castle

Nearly 35 years after the original Dirty Dancing hit theaters, a new sequel is in the works, with Jennifer Grey slated to return. Lionsgate made the announcement during their CinemaCon presentation on Thursday evening, via EW. While no further details were given, a voiceover during the presentation simply said, 'Jennifer...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Left And Right#Crime#Guess Who
The Independent

Mike Hagerty death: Friends star dies aged 67

Mike Hagerty, who starred in Friends and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died aged 67.Comedian Bridget Everett, who stars in HBO’s Somebody Somewhere with Hegarty, shared the news of his death on Instagram on Friday (6 May). “With great sadness, the family of Michael G Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life,” she wrote. No cause of death has yet been disclosed.Hagerty was best known for starring as Mr Treeger in Friends. He was the building superintendent at Monica,...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Kitchn

Gwyneth Paltrow Revealed How Much She Drinks in a Week and No One Is Surprised

Surely, you have heard of Gwyneth Paltrow? The actress known for movies that span genres (Shakespeare in Love, Iron Man) and her luxe, aspirational lifestyle brand, Goop, is somewhat of an internet fixture these days. It’s just so hard not to click on anything that includes her name. (Well, it’s hard for me.) Gwyneth constantly makes headlines for sharing the details of her health and wellness routine — and this round is no different.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Jossara Jinaro, ER and The Young and the Restless actress, dies of cancer at 48

Jossara Jinaro, an actress who appeared on such TV shows as ER, The Young and the Restless, and Judging Amy, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer. She was 48. Jinaro's husband announced her death on her Facebook page, writing, "With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro, on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy