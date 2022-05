PHOENIX -- - Yan Gomes' cameo as a middle-of-the-order masher was a success for the Chicago Cubs. The veteran catcher batted cleanup for just the 14th time in his 11-year career, responding with a solo homer in the fourth inning and a go-ahead single in the ninth to lift the Cubs over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Saturday night.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO