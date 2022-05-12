ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History Museum admission benefits Ukrainian refugees Saturday

The Northwest Montana History Museum will be adding special open hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14. For the entire day, all museum admission revenue will go toward humanitarian aid to the refugees fleeing the crisis in the country of Ukraine.

Every dollar raised from admission on May 14 will be donated to the United Way Worldwide's United for Ukraine Fund.

The fund addresses immediate needs like transportation, accommodation, food, medicine, childcare supplies like infant formula and diapers and hygiene kits, as well as longer-term needs of those fleeing the conflict.

Symphony’s Spring Festival concludes this weekend

T​​he Glacier Symphony and Maestro John Zoltek present the second concert of their Spring Festival May 14 and 15, showcasing the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Gustav Mahler.

The concert opens with one of Mozart’s most beloved piano concertos, the No. 21 in C Major, nicknamed the Elvira Madigan. Soloist is internationally recognized pianist Robert Satterlee, originally from the Flathead Valley, an accomplished chamber musician and solo recitalist, who is currently a member of the piano faculty of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and also teaches at the renowned Interlochen Arts Camp.

The program also features Mahler’s monumental Symphony No. 5 for large orchestra. This five-movement masterpiece includes the beautiful Adagietto, said to be a musical expression of love to Alma.

Tickets are available by calling the box office at 406-407-7000. More information about the concerts, performance times, and to purchase tickets online can be found on the website https://glaciersymphony.org/.

KALICO and the Eagles Club partner for concert series

KALICO Art Center announces a new “KALICO at the Eagles” concert series. The collaboration between KALICO and the Kalispell Eagles Club

will bring local and visiting musicians to the stage for live performances throughout the year.

Local musician Eric Alan and the Gold Sisters are kicking off this series with the beginning of their spring tour, performing Thursday, May 19, at the Kalispell Eagles Club. Doors will open at 8 p.m. Kit Alpha will open.

The Gold Sisters hail from Tennessee and the Kit Alpha duo from Kalispell performs exciting electronic compositions.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit www.kalicoartcenter.org.

Additional events in this series: July 18, Izaak Opatz with Dan Duboque; and Nov. 26, Honey Bandit.

