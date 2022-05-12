ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherri Schmitt – Citizen of the Day

Cover picture for the articleSherri Schmitt is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for May 12, 2022 Sherri is with Habitue...

KLEM

Ramona “Moni” Lang

Ramona “Moni” Lang, 85, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Le Mars. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Reverend Chris Meier will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

David J. Meis

David J. Meis, 90, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place at All Saints Catholic Parish St. James Church in Le Mars. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
Western Iowa Today

The Buck Snort in Exira closed permanently

(Exira) The Buck Snort Restaurant in Exira has closed. Officials thanked the community of Exira for their support on The Buck Snort Exira Facebook page, but announced that they have closed permanently. We have received no word at this time as to why the restaurant has closed. The Buck Snort Exira just opened in October 2021.
EXIRA, IA
KLEM

Sioux Center Twins Win Domino Masters

Two brothers from Sioux Center have been declared Domino Masters, in a broadcast aired on Fox TV last night. Derek and Alex Koops, and their friend Lyle Broughton from Massachusetts, made up Team Dominerds in this competion. Derek said the pressure on their team grew with each level of competition.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations in the past month, including mold-covered food and long-expired potato salad. One central Iowa food truck was cited for 21 violations, including the lack of a license, lack of any running water to clean utensils or wash hands, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
kicdam.com

TJ Maxx Coming to Spencer

Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer businessman says a national retailer is coming to town. Bill Muller actively sought out a client for the large space in the old Staple’s building that he owns. Muller tells KICD News he had to actively market Spencer as a possible location.
SPENCER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Luxury meets family life for a Spirit Lake couple

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A former corporate executive living in the Twin Cities, Al Giese wanted to return to his native Iowa. Yet he and his wife Barb didn't want to give up luxury with the move. That's why the Gieses purchased a two-story, five-bedroom home in Arthur Heights, a...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Only Two Vendors Attended This Farmers Market In Eastern Iowa

It was a pretty sad scene at the farmers market, in Cedar Rapids, at Noelridge Park, Wednesday afternoon. When I first heard about this I just assumed it was because of the outrageous heat wave Iowans have been going through. Only two vendors showed up and fewer than ten customers in the first hour according to KCRG. Through further investigation, I've found out there's a little more to it than just warm temperatures.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KLEM

Saturday News, May 14

The storm that caused a massive dust cloud in parts of northwest Iowa and Nebraska is being classified as a derecho. The National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls says on their website that Thursday’s storm had wind gusts of at least 58 miles per hour, lasted for more than 240 miles, and was at least 60 miles wide. It stretched from south-central Nebraska to northeast Nebraska, into eastern South Dakota and northwest Iowa, and into Minnesota.
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Hotel owner cited for lack of license, code violations at two Iowa properties

The Harvest Estates hotel in New Hampton and the Harvest Estates hotel in Fort Dodge (inset) have been cited for operating without a license and failing to meet minimum health and safety standards. Both are owned by a Mississippi investor who purchased the properties last fall. (Main photo from Google Earth; inset photo from Webster County Assessor's Office.)
FORT DODGE, IA
KLEM

Friday News, May 13

An intense dust storm hit northwest Iowa in the Little Rock area late Thursday, causing a temporary black out due to the amount of dust in the air. The word to describe this weather phenomenon was first used in the United States in 1972, called Haboob. Meteorologist Allan Curtis of...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Car Destroyed In Friday Morning Fire

Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon firefighters were called out Friday morning to a report of a car fire. According to a press release from the Fire Department, then were paged shortly after 7:45 Friday morning to a vehicle fire at 403 8th Street. Officials say the location was then changed to 918 4th Street.
SHELDON, IA
iheart.com

Powerful dust storm grows into another NE, IA, SD, MN derecho

(Omaha, NE) -- Another Midwest storm is being classified as a derecho. The storm system meets the definition of a derecho: Wind gusts of at least 58 miles an hour, it traveled more than 240 miles, and was at least 60 miles wide. "It covered much of North Central and...
OMAHA, NE
KLEM

Thursday News, May 12

Another wave of severe thunderstorms are moving into northwest Iowa. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for Ida, Woodbury, Plymouth, Sioux, and adjacent counties in South Dakota, until 8 p.m. 70 miles per hour winds and ping pong ball-sized hail are possible with these storms. Storm reports from the area...
IOWA STATE

