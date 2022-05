PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dashcam video from a witness was used to find a driver who intentionally ran over and killed a woman in Phoenix, according to court paperwork. It happened on Wednesday on 29th Avenue near Osborn Road around 4:45 p.m. Police say Andrew Vigil was driving a black Mercedes SUV north of 29th Avenue when he slowed down and then deliberately drove at and hit the victim, later identified as 43-year-old Melissa Ortiz, who was walking near the side of the road. She later died.

