Louisville, KY

Florida Man Arrested In Louisville

By Mable Cundiff
 3 days ago

Authorities said a Miami man was arrested in Louisville on Wednesday morning with 20 counterfeit credit cards as well as other equipment commonly used to steal diesel fuel. Ricky Cobo Perez, 24, was arrested by a deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, according to court...

953wiki.com

Narcotics Investigation Leads to Three From Milton Ky Arrested

As part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, Detective Kyle Cutshaw, received information regarding the whereabouts of Robert A. Rowlett, 34, Milton, KY, who was wanted on a warrant from Jefferson County for battery resulting in injury to a pregnant woman. The information received indicated that Rowlett was currently staying in the 9000 block of U.S. 421 in Milton, Kentucky.
MILTON, KY
WLKY.com

Two women shot while fighting with each other in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two women were injured by gunfire in an altercation early Saturday morning in Louisville, according to Louisville Metro police. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at 26th Street and Broadway where the neighborhoods of Russell, Parkland and California all meet. Police arrived on the scene due...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Accident Claims Meade County Teen

A three vehicle accident Friday (5/13) afternoon in Brandenburg, claimed the life of a 16 year-year. Brandenburg Police along with other emergency units were called to the 300 Block of Bypass Road just after 3 pm. Kentucky State Police was requested by the Brandenburg Police Department The preliminary investigation revealed a 16 year-old was operating a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado and was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Bypass Rd when it struck a 2013 Ford Focus traveling southbound being operated by a 17-year-old. As a result, the Ford Focus lost control and crossed the centerline into the northbound lanes where it was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck being operated by 48 year-old Christopher Stone of Brandenburg.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Louisville, KY
k105.com

Mother turns over infant to Louisville firefighters

Firefighters at a Louisville fire station received quite a surprise Thursday when a baby was dropped off at the fire house. The infant was turned over by its mother to on-duty firefighters at approximately 7:15 Thursday morning at the Truck 4/Engine 22 fire station in the Shawnee neighborhood. Major Bobby...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 19

Father in mourning after his two kids allegedly killed by their mother

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati father is in mourning after his two kids were allegedly stabbed to death by their own mother in Lexington. Darryl Williams lives in Cincinnati, but his children, 13-year-old Deon Williams and 5-year-old Skylar Williams, lived with their mother, Nikki James, in Lexington. According to police,...
CINCINNATI, OH
k105.com

12 people arrested, millions in cash seized during investigation into drug trafficking in 4 eastern Ky. counties

Multiple state and federal law enforcement agencies recently arrested several suspects, seized more than 10,000 pills and millions in cash in an investigation into drug trafficking in four eastern Kentucky counties, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky said. Investigators from the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Kentucky Attorney...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Agents from several law enforcement organizations across the Commonwealth recently arrested 12 people and more than 10,000 pills in a drug operation. Officials from DEA Criminal Diversion Group, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, the Barbourville Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Manchester Police Department arrested the group of people and seized more than $2 million in U.S. currency after an investigation into a Louisville-based drug operation.
LONDON, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man killed in crash near Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - One man has died in a single-vehicle crash while avoiding a school bus in Jackson County on Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police. Early investigation by ISP revealed a black 2005 Saturn, driven by 63-year-old Daniel Sallee, from Elizabethtown, was driving south on County Road 100 East near County Road 250 North.
SEYMOUR, IN
14news.com

Woman wanted for months in Newburgh arrested in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who was wanted in connection to a Newburgh death investigation has been arrested. An affidavit showed 41-year-old Cassandra Head was taken into custody Wednesday evening in Evansville after she was spotted in the area of Columbia Street and Fulton Avenue. Newburgh Police said Thursday...
EVANSVILLE, IN
somerset106.com

A Dozen People Arrested And Over $2 million Seized In Multi Agency Drug Bust

Agents from several law enforcement organizations across the state recently teamed up to arrest 12 people and seized more than 10,000 pills in a drug operation. Officials from DEA Criminal Diversion Group, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, the Barbourville Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Manchester Police Department arrested the group and seized more than $2 million in U.S. currency after an investigation into a Louisville-based drug operation. A federal grand jury sitting in London returned an indictment charging Jose Luis Barata Vazquez, Alexey Barata Hernandez, Yoleisys Reyes Castillo, Dioslen Jimenez Ortiz, Kaid Rogers, Allison Renee Rogers, Michael King, Christopher King, Floyd Barker, Sheila Barger and Samuel Barger with conspiring, together and with others, to distribute oxycodone in Madison, Estill, Clay and Laurel counties, from September 2019 to March 2022. Each suspect in the case could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $1 million. Any sentence, though, will be decided by the court after a conviction.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Bench warrant amnesty in Louisville taking place in June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community groups are partnering with the court system to keep some non-violent offenders out of Louisville Metro Corrections. The ACLU and other organizations are promoting bench warrant amnesty court in Louisville. It will be held June 7-9 at the Hall of Justice. People wanted for some...
LOUISVILLE, KY
AL.com

Watch Casey White’s arrest in Indiana police dash cam footage

Indiana police released footage Tuesday that included the arrest of Casey White, the north Alabama capital murder suspect who was on the lam for more than a week with former Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after authorities closed in on the pair.
EVANSVILLE, IN

