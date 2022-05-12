ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

AG directs U.S. Marshals to protect justices amid abortion protests at their homes

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zdSk_0fbKwj3Y00

May 12 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered the U.S. Marshals Service to provide security for Supreme Court justices as protesters have staged demonstrations outside their homes in response to a leaked draft opinion to overturn federal abortion protections.

Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley made the announcement Wednesday amid calls from some politicians for authorities to do more to protect the justices and their families amid the heightened political environment.

"Attorney General Garland continues to be briefed on security related to the Supreme Court and Supreme Court justices," Coley said. "The attorney general directed the U.S. Marshals Service to help ensure the justices' safety by providing additional support to the marshal of the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Police."

The announcement was made ahead of a planned protest by Ruth Sent Us outside the Virginia and Maryland homes of conservative Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and John Roberts.

Protests have been staged outside some of their houses since a high court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling that protects a woman's right to have an abortion was leaked to the media early this month, sparking anger among abortion rights and women's rights advocates.

The protests have raised concern about the safety of those who sit on the high bench, with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin calling on Garland in a letter Wednesday to do more to ensure the justices' protection, arguing that the protests were unlawful.

"It is in your hands to ensure that the applicable federal law is enforced to preserve the integrity of our American judicial system and the safety of our citizens," the governors wrote.

"While we are willing to assist in the event the need for increased security measures becomes imminent, federal law enforcement entities must take the lead and provide sustained resources to protect the justices and ensure these residential areas are secure in the weeks and months ahead."

Youngkin on Wednesday also sent a letter to Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay requesting that the county police department create an "expanded security perimeter" around the homes of three Supreme Court justices who live within its border.

McKay promptly rejected the request, saying in a letter that the perimeter presented First Amendment "concerns."

Youngkin told McKay that the Virginia State Police have offered and remain ready to provide the county with law enforcement resources to ensure the perimeter, which would bar entrance to unauthorized vehicles and pedestrians, was established prior to the Wednesday protests.

"We believe for the safety of the justices and their families, their neighbors and the law enforcement heroes dedicated to preserving peace and order in our communities, that an expanded security perimeter should be established," Youngkin wrote, adding that he also believes "such demonstrations and picketing should not be allowed at the justices' homes as they are meant to intimidate and influence the justices, not to mention, scaring their families and small children."

McKay responded in his own letter by saying the Fairfax Police Department is dedicated to ensuring the safety of all and that its officers will enforce laws to protect persons and property.

He added on top of the First Amendment issues the perimeter would present, it would also essentially function as a checkpoint, which have been found to violated the Fourth Amendment.

"We are committed to working within the framework of the U.S. Constitution to ensure the safety of the justices, their families, affected neighborhoods and those gathered to express a variety of viewpoints," McKay said.

On Monday, lawmakers in the U.S. Senate passed bipartisan legislation to expand security protection to families of Supreme Court justices.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice John Roberts has directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation to find the source behind the leaked draft opinion.

An effort to codify abortion protections in federal law failed Wednesday in the Senate.

Comments / 8

Nason Bingham
2d ago

if they require protection that would mean that they were under immediate threat. if they are under immediate threat than those that are posing said threat are breaking federal law, and should be arested,and charged .

Reply
3
Hannah Blazewick
19h ago

It's a federal crime to demonstrate out in front of a judge's house or his office why aren't these Law breakers being arrested

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Virginia State
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'Abort the court!' Protesters rally outside Justice Samuel Alito's Virginia home as Senate passes bill to boost security for Supreme Court members after leak of Roe v. Wade draft opinion

Protesters chanting 'abort the court' gathered outside the Virginia home of Justice Samuel Alito on Monday night as the Senate passed legislation to beef up security for Supreme Court justices. Demonstrators marched up and down his street in Alexandria, lit candles and shouted slogans like 'Alito is a coward', and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
John Roberts
abovethelaw.com

Trumpland Superlawyer John Eastman Calls Supreme Court Cowards, Gets Remedial Lesson In Document Prep, Will Never Shut Up

US District Judge David Carter has already called attorney John Eastman’s advice to Donald Trump “a coup in search of a legal theory.” And once the court has ruled that you and your client likely committed crimes together, a little judicial side eye is hardly the worst thing that’s going to happen. But this unsubtle bollocking in Judge Carter’s latest order is pretty funny all the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Us Marshals#Abortion Rights#Ag#The U S Marshals Service#Justice Department#The Supreme Court#Supreme Court Police
wonderwall.com

Howard Stern, Megyn Kelly, Donald Trump Jr. and more celebs react to leaked SCOTUS abortion case draft ruling indicating Roe v. Wade reversal

In a stunning Supreme Court breach, a draft majority opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade — the 1973 SCOTUS decision that made access to safe and legal abortion a constitutional right — was leaked to the press on May 2, 2022. The opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, said, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled." After POLITICO received the draft, news of the leak and the decision reverberated across the country, including in the entertainment world. See what the stars had to say about it, starting with this star and radio host… "If guys got raped and pregnant, there'd be abortions available on every corner. Every street corner a different clinic that would take care of the problem," Howard Stern said on his Sirius XM show. "How women would vote for this agenda is beyond me. Who the hell wants to carry a baby that you do not want? And again, the people who carry these babies who don't want them don't raise these kids and then we're stuck with them… Here's what I say. All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those Justices and they should raise every one of those babies. That crackpot Clarence Thomas and that wife and all of them. They can raise those babies that they want."
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”

Per Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion, in addition to Roe v. Wade, the 1992 Supreme Court case known as Planned Parenthood v. Casey will also be overturned. Casey has a complicated legacy. It reaffirmed the constitutional right to have an abortion, while also permitting conservative states to enact restrictions to abortion access as long as it wasn’t an “undue burden.” Because of that legal framework, opponents have chipped away at abortion rights over the past three decades. Kathryn Kolbert was one of the lawyers that argued that case before the Supreme Court. “While Casey was bad,” Kolbert warns, the impending fate of abortion rights will be worse. The solution? “In the short term…we need to take back the state legislatures.”May 8, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Heated Defense of Abortion Rights on ‘The View,’ Warns Leaked SCOTUS Opinion “Is Bad for the Country”

Whoopi Goldberg was on fire on this morning’s episode of The View as the panel continued their discussion about abortion rights, a conversation that’s been ongoing since the Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked last week. As the cohosts discussed “the craziness” going on in the country, Goldberg scoffed about “who should have the final say” about abortion if it no longer falls to the people who need the procedure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MSNBC

Groups fighting vaccines and masks fail to see hypocrisy in opposing abortions

Much of the recent news concerning the intersection of politics and health care has been about the restriction of care: dismantling reproductive rights, eliminating gender affirming care for transgender youths and rolling back Covid-19 related vaccine and mask requirements. While not obvious on the surface, all these issues are related and united by common themes: They promote disinformation, often by employing fringe leaders with science degrees to give the patina of credibility, and they encourage the misinformed to abuse the legal system in the hopes of altering beneficial public health laws at the local, state and federal levels.
ADVOCACY
Law & Crime

David Perdue’s ‘Sour Grapes’ Election Fraud Suit Amounts to ‘Speculation, Paranoia and Conjecture,’ Judge Rules in Scorching Dismissal

Former senator and current Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue’s (R) lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results failed on Thursday, after a judge found little to support it beyond “speculation, conjecture, and paranoia.”. Late last year on Dec. 10, Perdue teamed up with Georgia voter Elizabeth Grace Lennon on...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
355K+
Followers
56K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy