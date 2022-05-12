ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside Heights, NJ

Seaside Heights Man Indicted for Murder in Hotel Killing

By Charlie Dwyer
 3 days ago
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ – The man suspected of killing 29-year-old Alecia Perreault in a...

Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Gets 7 Years Behind Bars For Leaving Fatal Crash Scene: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old man from Ocean County has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash, authorities said. Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez, of Jackson, was sentenced as a result to a previously entered guilty plea to knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
#Murder#Seaside#Community Medical Center#Police#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Arrested In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last summer, authorities said. Taquan Tingle, of Woodlynne, was charged on Thursday, May 12, with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Darnell Farrish, 19, of Woodlynne, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

