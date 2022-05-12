Another New York City Slashing Sends Victim to Hospital With Serious Injuries in Garment District

NEW YORK -- Jewish communities are on high alert as police investigate a string of antisemitic attacks in New York City.According to NYPD, there have been at least three separate hate crime incidents in different Brooklyn neighborhoods over the last week, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Friday.Video shows a Jewish man walking with two kids when someone runs up from behind and hits him in the back of the head. It happened May 7 on Roebling Street between Lee and Division in Williamsburg."It makes me feel first of all unsafe," said Elchanan Teitz, a Crown Heights resident. "We want to respect...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO