New York City, NY

Another New York City Slashing Sends Victim to Hospital With Serious Injuries in Garment District

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, NY – A 45-year-old man was slashed and stabbed after getting into...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

maggrand.com

New York City correction officer jumps to his death from Verrazzano Bridge

A New York City correction officer reportedly jumped to his death from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on Friday morning, officials said. The 38-year-old officer, Edward Roman, was spotted parking his vehicle mid-span on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge and then jumping into the water just after 6:30 a.m., according to cops and corrections officials.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
CBS New York

NYPD investigating string of antisemitic attacks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Jewish communities are on high alert as police investigate a string of antisemitic attacks in New York City.According to NYPD, there have been at least three separate hate crime incidents in different Brooklyn neighborhoods over the last week, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Friday.Video shows a Jewish man walking with two kids when someone runs up from behind and hits him in the back of the head. It happened May 7 on Roebling Street between Lee and Division in Williamsburg."It makes me feel first of all unsafe," said Elchanan Teitz, a Crown Heights resident. "We want to respect...
BROOKLYN, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

NYC Group Wreaks $50,000 Havoc in Raymour & Flanigan Store

Police are looking for a group of people who broke a door and barged into a New York City Raymour & Flanigan store and destroyed electronics and furniture, ultimately causing about $50,000 in damage, authorities say. The suspects broke into the store on Exterior Avenue in the Bronx around 8:40...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
purewow.com

The Gen Z Neighborhoods Some Are Calling the Next Brooklyn

Dubbed “the next Brooklyn,” parts of Hudson County, New Jersey—including Jersey City, Hoboken, Weehawken and West New York—are hotter than ever, and worth a closer look. For many Gen Zs and millennials priced out of NYC's intense real estate market, an emerging trend is to rent or buy in these towns, an area known as NJ’s “Gold Coast” (which refers to how they hug the Hudson River parallel to Manhattan from the Financial District up to the Upper West Side).
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

