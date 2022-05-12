ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ridge, NJ

Ten Days After New Jersey Authorizes High Speed Pursuits, Two Killed in Glen Ridge Traffic Stop

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Glen Ridge, N.J. – Ten days after New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin reauthorized...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 9

mamamully
3d ago

they were guilty of something if they didn't just pull over. I mean how hard is it to just put the car in park and take the consequences of what your doing illegally?

Reply
5
Hugh Jassel
3d ago

It’s almost as if the article is blaming the traffic stop for the deaths looking at the title.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Glen Ridge, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Arrested In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last summer, authorities said. Taquan Tingle, of Woodlynne, was charged on Thursday, May 12, with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Darnell Farrish, 19, of Woodlynne, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Investigation
News 12

Days after limits on police chases are reversed, 2 killed in crash. Why police say pursuits are necessary

Days after New Jersey’s acting attorney general reversed the limits on police pursuits, two people were killed in Glen Ridge while fleeing from police officers. The deadly incident started in Montclair, where officers attempted to pull over a vehicle. The driver allegedly did not stop, and speed away on Bloomfield Avenue, and crashed in Glen Ridge. The driver and passenger were killed.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

90K+
Followers
53K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy