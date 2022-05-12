Ten Days After New Jersey Authorizes High Speed Pursuits, Two Killed in Glen Ridge Traffic Stop
Glen Ridge, N.J. – Ten days after New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin reauthorized...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Glen Ridge, N.J. – Ten days after New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin reauthorized...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
they were guilty of something if they didn't just pull over. I mean how hard is it to just put the car in park and take the consequences of what your doing illegally?
It’s almost as if the article is blaming the traffic stop for the deaths looking at the title.
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 9