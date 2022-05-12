Buffalo Woman Charged for Murder She Allegedly Committed at 16
BUFFALO, NY – An 18-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned on felony violent murder for...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
BUFFALO, NY – An 18-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned on felony violent murder for...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
So? It doesn't matter whether you're 16 yrs old or Alec Baldwin, you have to face the consequences.
notice how it says "murder...then it says 2 people treated 4 their injuries. so who died?🤔
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 3