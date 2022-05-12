ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Woman Charged for Murder She Allegedly Committed at 16

By Adam Devine
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, NY – An 18-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned on felony violent murder for...

Comments / 3

Guest
3d ago

So? It doesn't matter whether you're 16 yrs old or Alec Baldwin, you have to face the consequences.

Jacy James
3d ago

notice how it says "murder...then it says 2 people treated 4 their injuries. so who died?🤔

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

