Man Reported Missing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 44-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed on Friday morning in Philadelphia’s Francisville section, police say. The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Edwin Place around 8 a.m. Police say the woman was located inside the property with a gunshot wound to her head. She was shortly pronounced dead, according to officials. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO