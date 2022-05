“I challenge you to go forward thanking all the people who made a difference in your life, and for you to make a difference in everybody else’s life.”. Francis Kirley laid out a small prescription for Elms College graduates during its 91st commencement Saturday. He was the main commencement speaker as 405 people received degrees and certificates at ceremonies at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO