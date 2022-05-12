ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Here’s your chance to get discounted tickets for the Northwest Washington Fair

By Alyse Messmer
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enA9z_0fbKsHgA00

The Northwest Washington Fair will be back this Aug. 11-20 and will have carnival rides, concerts , games and fair foods for its visitors.

The fair will also be offering its annual discount Ticket Blitz event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 13.

Single-day gate admission tickets will be $2 off, 10-day passes will be $7 off, and carnival wristbands will be $13 off, according to a news release from Selena Burgess, the fair’s general manager. The Ticket Blitz will be online at the Northwest Washington Fair’s website, nwwafair.com.

If you miss the blitz, standard entry ticket prices are $10 for ages 6-12, $15 for general admission and $13 for those ages 62 and older. A ten-day pass costs $45, according to Burgess.

“We look forward to the Ticket Blitz every year. It’s a fun opportunity to offer the best prices on admission and carnival wristbands to the community. This year we are excited to extend the savings to 10 hours,” Burgess wrote in the release.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Rides#The Ticket Blitz
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
432
Followers
90
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy