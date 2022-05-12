Here’s your chance to get discounted tickets for the Northwest Washington Fair

The Northwest Washington Fair will be back this Aug. 11-20 and will have carnival rides, concerts , games and fair foods for its visitors.

The fair will also be offering its annual discount Ticket Blitz event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 13.

Single-day gate admission tickets will be $2 off, 10-day passes will be $7 off, and carnival wristbands will be $13 off, according to a news release from Selena Burgess, the fair’s general manager. The Ticket Blitz will be online at the Northwest Washington Fair’s website, nwwafair.com.

If you miss the blitz, standard entry ticket prices are $10 for ages 6-12, $15 for general admission and $13 for those ages 62 and older. A ten-day pass costs $45, according to Burgess.

“We look forward to the Ticket Blitz every year. It’s a fun opportunity to offer the best prices on admission and carnival wristbands to the community. This year we are excited to extend the savings to 10 hours,” Burgess wrote in the release.

