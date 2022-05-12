Residents evacuated after brush fire broke out on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui fire department said they responded to a brush fire that quickly spread due to strong winds.

Officials said that the fire happened at around 12:32 p.m. on May 11 near Pulehu Road at Firebreak Road in Puunene.

While firefighters battled the brush fire, people in the area of the old Puunene School were evacuated as a precaution.

Maui officials also stated that around 1 p.m. Pulehu Road was closed between Hansen Road and Central Maui Landfill.

By around 3:40 p.m. MFD said that 90% of the blaze was contained and all roads were reopened at about 6:50 p.m.

According to MFD, the fire burned through 60 acres of light brush and there was damage to three utility poles.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.