ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Residents evacuated after brush fire broke out on Maui

KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jYYJh_0fbKr3N200

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui fire department said they responded to a brush fire that quickly spread due to strong winds.

Officials said that the fire happened at around 12:32 p.m. on May 11 near Pulehu Road at Firebreak Road in Puunene.

While firefighters battled the brush fire, people in the area of the old Puunene School were evacuated as a precaution.

Maui officials also stated that around 1 p.m. Pulehu Road was closed between Hansen Road and Central Maui Landfill.

By around 3:40 p.m. MFD said that 90% of the blaze was contained and all roads were reopened at about 6:50 p.m.

According to MFD, the fire burned through 60 acres of light brush and there was damage to three utility poles.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Two large brush fires prompt road closures, evacuations on Maui | UPDATE

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- At least two large brush fires have prompted road closures and evacuations on Maui, Thursday afternoon. Maui firefighters were called out to the scene of one fire just after 1 p.m. Two homes on Kamaile Street in the Wailuku Country Estates subdivision are being evacuated because of the fire.
WAILUKU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Brush fire spurs precautionary evacuation on Maui; 60 acres burned

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters fought a brush fire Wednesday afternoon that led to a precautionary evacuation of people in the area of the old Pu’unene School. It also led to the day closure of the Central Maui Landfill. Hansen and Pulehu Road were shut down shortly after 12:30 p.m.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maui#Brush Fire#Fire Department#Puunene School#Mfd
bigislandnow.com

Firefighters Respond to Third Structure Fire in E. Hawai‘i This Week

No injuries were reported after a Pāhoa home was destroyed in a structure fire late Wednesday night. This is the third fire crews have responded to in East Hawai‘i since Monday, May 8. Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to the blaze at 7:24 p.m., located on the 15-000 block...
PAHOA, HI
KITV.com

Maui authorities suspect arson in recent rash of brush fires

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Seven fires in all were reported to be 100% contained by late Thursday, according to Maui Fire Department. The first six were all set within 40 minutes, as simultaneous burns shut down highways and snarled commutes. As flames leapt and smoke filled the air, it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flames destroy small Kauai home, displacing 1 Wainiha resident

WAINIHA (HawaiiNewsNow) - One Wainiha resident is without a home after a fire late Monday night. Kauai County officials say the fire broke out around 10:10 p.m. at a structure in Wainiha along Alaeke Road. No injuries were reported in the incident as fire crews from three different stations were...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Despite renovated quarters, federal firefighters on Hawaii Island say they’re living in Quonset huts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal inspectors are investigating health and safety complaints made by firefighters at the Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island. The federal firefighters say they made a complaint to the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration in March and investigators arrived a week later.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui police launch “Tint and Tires” campaign on May 16

To address vehicles in noncompliance with existing County and State Regulations, the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division announced it will be conducting a Tints and Tires enforcement event. Beginning May 16 and continuing through May 22, 2022, motorists will see heightened traffic enforcement regarding window tints, mudguards, bumper heights,...
WAILUKU, HI
KHON2

Light and variables to replace trade winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A trade wind weather pattern is expected through Sunday thanks to high pressure far northeast of the area. A front will gradually approach the area Monday and Tuesday then stall west of Kauai Wednesday and Thursday. Showers chances will increase over the west end of the island chain Wednesday and Thursday. Winds […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kauai man who went missing while hiking found dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 50-year-old hiker who went missing in Kokee last weekend was found dead on Thursday, authorities on Kauai said. Officials said Moses “Lono” Gardner, of Lawai, was found around 3:30 p.m. at Kula Natural Reserve area. Kauai police and fire crews began searching on Sunday...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy