Monterey, CA

Letters to the Editor 05.12.22

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wanted to express my appreciation of your editorial with your amazing way of laying out the facts, including sharing your own abortion (“While it’s been a long time coming, the news that the U.S. Supreme Court has drafted its decision to reverse Roe v. Wade is life-changing,” posted May 3)....

The California Coastal Commission rejected Poseidon’s desalination project in Huntington Beach. But it’s far from a death knell for desal.

Christopher Neely here, coming up for air after nearly drowning under California’s water bureaucracy yesterday. The California Coastal Commission, an appointed 11-member board tasked with overseeing development and public access along the state’s 1,100 miles of coastline, took up one of the most high-profile water projects in recent memory: a $1.4 billion desalination plant proposed for Huntington Beach. The plant, proposed by Poseidon Water, would use open ocean intake to draw about 107 million gallons of water per day from the ocean to produce about 50 million gallons of clean drinking water per day.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Squidfry 05.12.22: Small Town

SMALL TOWN… Squid experiences firsthand the highs and lows of living in a desirable, beautiful place: It feels like everyone wants to live in the Monterey Bay area, and they bring their own ideas with them – sea stars new in town want to open a mollusk buffet, while Squid’s friend Sammy the Snail is opposed.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
Many of Monterey County’s hidden kitchens are culinary knockouts.

Fabrice Ronda’s little waffle shop is so well concealed it can cause some unusual situations. One day a neighbor of his found a stranger in the living room of her home, peering around. He was looking to order breakfast. “We’re the underground waffle provider,” Ronda says with a laugh....
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Hot Picks 05.12.22

There are five components that make up a fair. You have to have wild, spinning, twirling carnival rides. Foods on a stick in unimaginable combinations are a must, as well. Livestock should be everywhere, from fluffy rabbits to longhorn cattle. And there needs to be a queen, in this case Miss Salinas Valley Fair Carli Hammond, to manage it all. That’s four. There should be one more. Oh, yeah – people! Something like 40,000 fairgoers attend the Salinas Valley Fair every year, or they did. The event is back in the saddle after a two-year Covid hiatus, and it’s likely those crowds will be back in droves for the rides, the donut burgers, arts and crafts, exhibits, baking contests and even the livestock auction. Think that piece of meat looks good on the hoof? You can buy it. May 12 is the last day to purchase all-day carnival ride wristbands for a discounted price. It’s also kids’ day. May 14 is both seniors’ day and armed forces day. Sunday is the last fun day. [DF]
MONTEREY, CA
Morsels 05.12.22

SIREN SONG… There’s a new bakery and lunch spot in the Carmel Crossroads serving sandwiches, salads and wine – and it’s coming in hot with a fried chicken sandwich served on a donut. Can’t make that up. BreadSong, which will soon transform at night to a steakhouse called SteakCraft, is now open. Bakery by day, steakhouse by night. 102 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. instagram.com/thebreadsong.
SALINAS, CA
Salinas Valley Fair

There are five components that make up a fair. You have to have wild, spinning, twirling carnival rides. Foods on a stick in unimaginable combinations are a must, as well. Livestock should be everywhere, from fluffy rabbits to longhorn cattle. And there needs to be a queen, in this case Miss Salinas Valley Fair Carli Hammond, to manage it all. That's four. There should be one more. Oh, yeah—people! Something like 40,000 fairgoers attend the Salinas Valley Fair every year, or they did. The event is back this weekend, and it's likely those crowds will be back in droves.
SALINAS, CA
How Youth Orchestra Salinas is evolving in the pandemic era.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about how getting close to any form of art can be a life-changing experience. Youth Orchestra Salinas has made music education accessible to students from first through 12th grade for over 10 years. Students learn about rhythm, reading music and playing different instruments. They also have access to a collection of expensive musical instruments their families might not be able to afford on their own.
Our endorsements for the June 7 primary are out. Whether or not you agree, please vote.

Sara Rubin here, admiring the crisp ballot that arrived earlier this week in my mailbox. Election Day for the primary is just a few weeks away, June 7. (All registered California voters should have received a vote-by-mail ballot; you can still choose to vote in person, but this is one of those silver linings of the pandemic—keeping a practice that makes it easier for more people to vote. I’m also psyched that vote-by-mail ballots are now also accompanied by “I Voted” stickers.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
A crisis of deaths by suicide continues to plague the Monterey County Jail.

Juan Carlos Chavez was trying to get his life in order when on Monday, April 18, he turned himself in for what his family says was an outstanding traffic warrant to the Watsonville Police Department. Chavez had open warrants in Monterey County, and sheriff’s deputies transferred him to the Monterey County Jail in Salinas. Two days later, Chavez was dead.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

