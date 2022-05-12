AAUW-Humboldt May Meeting Spotlights Food for People

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. Students from North Coast Preparatory Academy (NPA), Academy of the Redwoods (AR) and Ferndale Elementary School were winners in the 2022 California National History Day competition held in Rocklin, California, May 6-8. Austen Olsen, who attends NPA won Junior Historical Paper Runner-Up for his project titled, “Pirates in the Caribbean: Diplomacy on Board”. Skyler Gifford, also from NPA won Junior Individual Podcast Honorable Mention for, “The Annexation of Hawai’i; A Failure in Diplomacy.” Matthew Coyle who attends AR, received recognition in the category of Senior Individual Podcast Champion for his project, “Atomic Diplomacy: The Decision to Use the Ultimate Power”
