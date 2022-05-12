AAUW-Humboldt May Meeting Spotlights Food for People

Ever wanted to have a say in local annexations or service district boundaries? Now’s your chance. The Humboldt Local Agency Formation Commission – known as LAFCo – is currently accepting applications from members of the public interested in serving on the commission as an alternate public member. The public member fully participates in the discussion and deliberation at LAFCo meetings and votes in the event the regular public member is absent or otherwise excused. No person may serve as the alternate public member who at the same time is an officer or employee of a local public agency. To obtain an application, please visit LAFCo’s website at www.humboldtlafco.org. For questions, contact [email protected] or 707-445-7508. The application submittal deadline is June 17th.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO