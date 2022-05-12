ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

AAUW-Humboldt May Meeting Spotlights Food for People

By Lisa Music
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne Holcomb, Executive Director of Food for People, addressed AAUW-Humboldt’s final meeting of the year. Food for People fills a vital community need in Humboldt County, providing access to healthy and nutritious foods through 18 different programs, each...

Free Tour of Wildlife Sanctuary with Sharon Levy

Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, May 21. Meet leader Sharon Levy at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on wastewater treatment, Marsh history, and/or birds. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
ARCATA, CA
Local Students Win at National History Day Competition

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. Students from North Coast Preparatory Academy (NPA), Academy of the Redwoods (AR) and Ferndale Elementary School were winners in the 2022 California National History Day competition held in Rocklin, California, May 6-8. Austen Olsen, who attends NPA won Junior Historical Paper Runner-Up for his project titled, “Pirates in the Caribbean: Diplomacy on Board”. Skyler Gifford, also from NPA won Junior Individual Podcast Honorable Mention for, “The Annexation of Hawai’i; A Failure in Diplomacy.” Matthew Coyle who attends AR, received recognition in the category of Senior Individual Podcast Champion for his project, “Atomic Diplomacy: The Decision to Use the Ultimate Power”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Doug Walker: ‘Candid and honest’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Doug Walker, born Douglas Michael Walker on September 23, 1955 in San Diego,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Kind Bud Campout Focuses on Music, Cannabis, and Hash-Tasting

Press release from Mendocino Cannabis Resource Events (MCREvents):. Mendocino Cannabis Resource Events (MCREvents) is offering their inaugural “Kind Bud Campout” July 9th through July 10th at the historic Black Oak Ranch north of Laytonville, California. The culmination of over 30 years of cannabis activism, MCREvents is the brainchild...
LAYTONVILLE, CA
Humboldt County Cannabis Farm for Sale at $925K Goes Viral

A quirky and charming Humboldt County cannabis farm on Upper Thomas Road in Salmon Creek captured the internet’s fancy over the last couple of weeks. The Zillow Gone Wild tweet about the place has over 1300 likes. Today, the New York Post has picked up the story. The property...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Yurok Tribe Happy With Governor’s Proposed Investment in Tribally Operated Wellness Center

The Yurok Tribe applauds California Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposal to invest $15 million in a much-needed, tribally operated Regional Wellness Center. “I would like to sincerely thank Governor Newsom for including this transformative project in the revised California Blueprint budget. If funded, this innovative facility will positively impact every single family in our region,” said Joseph L. James, the Chairman of the Yurok Tribe. “We have been working on this project for a really long time because we know it will strengthen our shared communities from many generations to come. It’s that important. The Regional Wellness Center will serve as the most powerful tool in our arsenal to combat the disease of addiction.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
PG&E’s Better Together STEM Scholarship Accepting Applicants

The PG&E Corporation Foundation (Foundation) is inviting applications to the annual Better Together STEM Scholarship Program. This year, responding to a trend in applications from students admitted to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), eligibility is expanding to students planning to attend HBCUs anywhere in the United States, as well as California colleges and universities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
‘Don’t Dump and Run’: City of Arcata

With the end of the semester in sight, the City of Arcata needs community members’ help to eliminate illegal dumping and unsightly littering in city streets, alleys, and other public rights-of-way. Unwanted furniture, dishes, books, and other items are left on street corners and sidewalks during the end of...
ARCATA, CA
Humboldt County Applauds Cultivation Tax Reduction in Governor’s Revision of the Budget

The County of Humboldt applauds the strong and sustained efforts of Governor Newsom, Senator Mike McGuire and Assemblymember Jim Wood to bring much-needed relief to small and independent cannabis farmers in Humboldt County for upholding their commitment to reform the state cannabis cultivation tax in the FY 22-23 May Revise state budget proposal. There are many important issues addressed in the May Revise, including shifting the point of taxation from distribution to retail, and strengthening enforcement efforts, and the county continues to urge the Governor and lawmakers to support small farmers to ensure competitiveness in the legal marketplace and continued investment in enforcement of illegal cannabis businesses.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Most Recent California COVID Statistics

Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. Today, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Statewide COVID-19...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Klamath Salmon Run: A Celebration Of Restoration, Resilience

To kick off the Annual Klamath Salmon Run in a good way, several Yurok families shared traditional prayers of gratitude this morning before dipping hand-carved salmon into the Pacific Ocean and taking the first steps of the 340-mile relay from the mouth of the Klamath River to its headwaters. “For...
KLAMATH, CA
LAFCo Seeks Public Member

Ever wanted to have a say in local annexations or service district boundaries? Now’s your chance. The Humboldt Local Agency Formation Commission – known as LAFCo – is currently accepting applications from members of the public interested in serving on the commission as an alternate public member. The public member fully participates in the discussion and deliberation at LAFCo meetings and votes in the event the regular public member is absent or otherwise excused. No person may serve as the alternate public member who at the same time is an officer or employee of a local public agency. To obtain an application, please visit LAFCo’s website at www.humboldtlafco.org. For questions, contact [email protected] or 707-445-7508. The application submittal deadline is June 17th.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Mother and Daughter Set to Graduate Cal Poly Humboldt Together

Each May, more than a thousand Cal Poly Humboldt students take part in Commencement. For Chloe Schmidt and her mother Casey Schmidt, the ceremony will be particularly meaningful as they graduate together in Redwood Bowl on Saturday. “We have been working hard and the fact we get to celebrate that...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Two Arrested Near Willits for Transporting Living Marijuana Plants

On 05-06-2022 at about 11:30 PM a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Deputy noticed a vehicle towing a trailer traveling southbound on Highway 101 in Willits, California. The Deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for numerous vehicle code violations. The Deputy contacted two subjects in the vehicle who identified as Jesus Paredes [age 24 from Clearlake], and Juan Marquez-Diego [age 36 from Clearlake].
WILLITS, CA
State Announces $3.9 Million Grant for Forest Restoration and Community Protection Near Redway

Press release from Natural Resources Services, a division of Redwood Community Action Agency:. Nearly $4 million has been awarded by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CALFIRE) to Redwood Community Action Agency for the Redway Forest Health Project. This project will improve the health and fire resiliency of 858 acres of forestland surrounding the town of Redway, CA. The areas slated for treatment include public lands managed by California State Parks and adjoining private properties. The project area includes slopes overlooking the South Fork Eel River and Holbrook Grove, located at the north end of town. The project will address legacy logging impacts and accelerate forest restoration on the 500+ acre parcel added to Whittemore Grove in 2003 as part of the local, grassroots “Stable Slopes Forever” campaign.
REDWAY, CA
Caltrans District 1 Road Information Bulletin

The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA

