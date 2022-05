This wonderful local "choir for all voices" includes those with and without disabilities. Individuals with disabilities have an opportunity to perform and fulfill their dream of belonging to a performance group and give back to their community, and the choir promotes both inclusion and acceptance wherever they perform. While some choir members are challenged to communicate in a traditional way, their smiles and vocalizations give evidence to their enjoyment of music and being a part of the group.

ATHENS COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO