ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Survivor 42 and the Art of the Perfect Exit

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. For about a dozen reasons, I should have been devastated, annoyed or both by this week's Survivor episode. Titled "Battle Royale," it featured the return of the Do or Die twist, the wildly unpopular wrinkle that was introduced last season...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 4

In4life
2d ago

Too bad they didn’t take out Romeo or Omar😐 I think Drea is a good player. She will be back for an all star season. Jonathan will have lots of offers for commercials, movies, modeling. Maryanne will get lots of boyfriend offers. Been a pretty good season.

Reply
4
Related
Popculture

Ken Jennings Makes 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Announcement

Ken Jennings just shared some news about the remainder of the current Jeopardy season. On Twitter, he announced that he'll be taking a step back from hosting again in order to make way for Mayim Bialik. But, rest assured, he'll return later in the season. Jennings took to Twitter on...
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

The Bachelor has been renewed for Season 27, while Idol will be return for its sixth season on ABC and 21st season overall. America’s Funniest Home Videos was renewed for Season 33, Shark Tank for Season 14 and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for Season 3.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Hall
Person
Jeff Probst
DoYouRemember?

Mattea Roach Weighs In On Who Should Be The Next Host Of ‘Jeopardy!’

“Jeopardy!” is a popular game show viewed by hundreds of thousands of fans. However, Mattea Roach who emerged as the “first Gen Z mega champion” shared her own opinion as to who would emerge as the new host to replace former host, Alex Trebek, who died in 2020. Mattea revealed her choice candidate, as she preferred “Ken” because of his experience with the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Survivor#The Medallion Of Power#Tribal Council
Primetimer

Chris Wallace asks William Shatner "are you embarrassed?" for having a show on RT America

“You have a TV series called I Don’t Understand, and it runs on RT America,” Wallace asked Shatner on CNN+'s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, according to Mediaite. “No it doesn’t,” Shatner responded, pointing out the show was made for Ora TV. But Ora TV signed a deal to bring it to RT America. So Shatner compared RT America to the BBC. “Russian television is not the BBC," said Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Meets CW’s ‘The 100’ With a Famous Contestant

For nearly 40 years, Jeopardy! has entertained viewers with nightly competitions between countless impressive contestants. Typically, these contestants are everyday people with a penchant for trivia. Every now and then, however, someone with a little fame to their name will appear on the game show. Last night’s edition of Jeopardy!...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
SheKnows

Young & Restless Shocker: Hunter King Recast as Summer

Ever since The Young and the Restless re-signed Michael Mealor as Kyle, fans had been wondering whether the CBS soap would next announce that it was bringing back Hunter King as Summer, too. Now they know: It ain’t happening. On April 20, the show revealed that it had recast...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Financial World

WWE removes Charlotte Flair from TV shows indefinitely

In the last ppv staged by WWE, Wrestlemania Backlash, there was one of the most anticipated matches that saw Ronda Rousey return to being champion for the McMahon company, with Baddest Woman on the Planet beating the competition of former champion, Charlotte Flair, in one of the most brutal women's quit matches in WWE history.
TV SHOWS
EW.com

This Is Us producers brace you for 'incredibly hard questions' about Rebecca in tonight's episode

Have you recovered from last Tuesday's bittersweet Miguel episode of This Is Us? No? Well, pull yourself together, because your attention turns tonight to Rebecca (Mandy Moore), whose battle with Alzheimer's is only intensifying. And with Rebecca in decline, her children — Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kevin (Justin Hartley), and Kate (Chrissy Metz) — find themselves at odds over how to handle the distressing situation. "The Big Three really have to ask themselves some incredibly hard questions about what's next for their mother, in the aftermath of Miguel's [Jon Huertas] passing," TIU executive producer Isaac Aptaker tells EW. "And as is often the case when the Big Three have to make a big decision, and they sit down together, they don't see eye to eye. This is an episode about how they work through those conflicts."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
30K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy