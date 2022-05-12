K-9 Chase Stops Felony Drunk Driver

PITTSBURG – More than $700,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered and an East Bay man was arrested in connection with a Bay Area retail theft ring, authorities said Wednesday.According to the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division, investigators with the Organized Retail Crime Task Force served search warrants at a home in Pittsburg and at a nearby storage facility. During the search of the home, investigators discovered stolen merchandise and arrested a 45-year-old suspect."The task force, in collaboration with the retail industry and our allied agency partners, is identifying these organized rings and making our communities safer," Division Chief Christ...

PITTSBURG, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO