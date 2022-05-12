‘Don’t Dump and Run’: City of Arcata

A rebranded Cal Poly Humboldt sees an upward trend in enrollment, County Supervisors and the Sheriff were disputed by Bay Area media after blaming local fentanyl problems on San Francisco officials, a center for local kids suffering mental health emergencies is set to open next year, locals protest in support of federal abortion rights, Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson denies a report saying he sexually harassed a colleague for years, 2022 is no longer the driest year on record locally, a major film set to shoot here could spend money locally than our last decade of film history, the Netflix series ‘Virgin River’ set in a fictitious Humboldt County is returning July 20, Eureka is relocating a protruding surveillance pole by the Old Town gazebo after a public outcry, a mom and daughter graduated on the same day from Cal Poly Humboldt, Cal Poly Humboldt export Katelin Talbert helped lift her Portuguese pro soccer team to a championship, a local serial killer myth is protestable, it’s whale viewing season, Humboldt County’s redwoods are a potential bucket-list item for someone passing away, the Mendocino scenes in the Oscar-winning movie ‘Nomadland,’ our neighbors up north get a nice commendation from Travel + Leisure, local events, and more.
Comments / 0