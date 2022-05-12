May YAP Happy Hour

Acorns are one of the most important sources of food for wildlife, but their annual production is highly variable. Some years, there are literally hundreds of thousands of acorns produced. This is often followed by a year where there are almost no acorns being produced. This phenomenon is a reproductive strategy in plants called ‘masting’ and is found in many of our important tree species, such as oaks, hickories, walnuts and beech. Join us virtually or in-person (RSVP required to attend in-person), as we talk about masting in oaks, why it happens and how individual oaks are able to coordinate their acorn production each year. Presented by: Dr. Rebecca Snell, assistant professor at Ohio University, in the Department of Environmental and Plant Biology. UpBEAT (Be Educated and Active Together) is a program for those aged 55 years and over. Membership is free. To learn how you can join us virtually or RSVP for attending the program in-person, contact Caitlin Bond, UpBEAT Program Coordinator by phone at 740-566-4680 or e-mail at Caitlin.Bond@ohiohealth.com.

