Athens, OH

May YAP Happy Hour

Athens News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Young Athens Professionals (YAP) for a casual networking event at Ohio University Inn &...

Athens News

Master Gardener Plant Sale

The Athens County Master Gardeners Plant Sale returns this year with a wide variety of plants, including annuals, perennials, herbs, and vegetable seedlings. Most plants are from $1 to $4, with a few special items priced separately. The sale will be at the Athens Community Pool parking area on East State Street, from 9am to noon, Saturday, May 14. Proceeds help fund Master Gardeners educational activities, including the Children's Garden and the Master Gardeners booth at the Saturday Farmers Market.
ATHENS, OH
Athens News

OhioHealth UpBEAT History Group: Variation in Acorn Production Each Year-What, Why and How?

Acorns are one of the most important sources of food for wildlife, but their annual production is highly variable. Some years, there are literally hundreds of thousands of acorns produced. This is often followed by a year where there are almost no acorns being produced. This phenomenon is a reproductive strategy in plants called ‘masting’ and is found in many of our important tree species, such as oaks, hickories, walnuts and beech. Join us virtually or in-person (RSVP required to attend in-person), as we talk about masting in oaks, why it happens and how individual oaks are able to coordinate their acorn production each year. Presented by: Dr. Rebecca Snell, assistant professor at Ohio University, in the Department of Environmental and Plant Biology. UpBEAT (Be Educated and Active Together) is a program for those aged 55 years and over. Membership is free. To learn how you can join us virtually or RSVP for attending the program in-person, contact Caitlin Bond, UpBEAT Program Coordinator by phone at 740-566-4680 or e-mail at Caitlin.Bond@ohiohealth.com.
WILDLIFE
Athens News

Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District Spring Recycling Day

Bring your appliances, E-waste, cell phones, scrap metal, mattresses, books and batteries for the annual Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District's Spring Recycling Day in Athens. The types of materials accepted has expanded this year to include gently used household materials to be donated to Restore and New to You, both resale shops which benefit our region and medical equipment which will be distributed locally.
ATHENS, OH

