Wayback Burgers Enters Arizona Market in 2022

By Nadine Blanco
 3 days ago
Wayback Burgers is due to enter the Arizona market later this year. The international burger chain is about to go under construction at 1110 S. Gilbert Road at Gilbert Town Square . This location will be owned by local franchisee Ramesh Velupillaimani , who anticipates a grand opening this fall .

“Wayback Burgers’ exceptional customer service initially attracted me to becoming a franchisee,” Velupillaimani said in a press release. “I look forward to the possibility of opening additional Wayback Burgers locations in Arizona and hope to help expand the restaurant’s local footprint.”

The upcoming Gilbert restaurant will be a 1,807 square-foot dine-in space with windows that allow customers to watch food being made in the kitchen. It is expected to add 30 new jobs to the market.

Wayback Burgers was founded in Delaware in 1991, when it was then known as Jake’s Hamburgers. By the early 2000s, the company began franchising and eventually became known as Jake’s Wayback Burgers, before dropping “Jake” from the title in 2014.

Wayback Burgers now boasts more than 150 locations across the globe. They are known for made-to-order burgers, plus cheesesteaks, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, and milkshakes. For more information, visit waybackburgers.com.

Phoenix's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

