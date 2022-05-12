ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, VA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 03:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inland Worcester DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Maryland Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Gates; Hertford; Northampton PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING EARLY THIS MORNING Cameras and observations show that areas of fog continue to develop early this morning over portions of central and southern Virginia, and interior northeast North Carolina. Visibilities are generally between one half and two miles, but are variable and could briefly drop to one quarter mile in a few locations through 4 am. A dense fog advisory may eventually be needed for portions of the area if conditions worsen and the lower visibilities become more widespread. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
County
Northampton County, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fayette FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 2 AM EDT early this morning for a portion of Central Ohio, including the following county, Fayette OH. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ballard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near the Ohio River, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ballard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BALLARD COUNTY At 111 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barlow, or near Wickliffe, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wickliffe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pulaski A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Pulaski and Ballard Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1230 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Barlow, or 5 miles northwest of La Center, moving south southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near La Center around 1250 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Barlow and Wickliffe. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PULASKI COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Western Highland DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Pendleton County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ballard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near the Ohio River, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ballard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALEXANDER AND SOUTHWESTERN BALLARD COUNTIES At 106 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barlow, or near Cairo, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cairo and Wickliffe. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: District of Columbia DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas, northern and central Virginia, central and southern Maryland. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Greensville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Greensville; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Southampton; Sussex DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Virginia, and interior northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harper, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Harper; Woodward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Harper and central Woodward Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1156 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Woodward, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mooreland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HARPER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caroline, Eastern Essex, Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caroline; Eastern Essex; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; Lancaster; Northumberland; Richmond; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western King William; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; Westmoreland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, eastern and north central Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND EAST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 1119 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located between Carbondale and Carterville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Carterville around 1125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crainville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ballard, McCracken by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ballard; McCracken A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pulaski, northwestern McCracken and Ballard Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1203 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Karnak, or 10 miles northwest of La Center, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Barlow around 1220 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include La Center, Kevil, Barkley Regional Airport and West Paducah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln; Noble; Payne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...CENTRAL NOBLE AND CENTRAL PAYNE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln; Noble; Payne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...CENTRAL NOBLE AND CENTRAL PAYNE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nowata, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nowata; Rogers; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROGERS...NORTHEASTERN OSAGE...WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN NOWATA COUNTIES At 1239 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of Bartlesville Municipal Airport to 2 miles southwest of Talala, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Nowata Dewey... Oologah Copan... Ramona Ochelata... Delaware Talala... Wann New Alluwe... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Hulah... Watova Okesa... Osage Hills State Park Wah Sha She State Park HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kingfisher, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Kingfisher; Logan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Kingfisher and western Logan Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1103 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Crescent, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Guthrie, Crescent, Cedar Valley, Cimarron City and Lovell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alfalfa, Major, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alfalfa; Major; Woods; Woodward SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 215, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA ALFALFA MAJOR WOODS WOODWARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALVA, CARMEN, CHEROKEE, FAIRVIEW, HELENA, AND WOODWARD.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK

