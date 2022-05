Originally Posted On: https://marshalljungreis.wordpress.com/2022/05/10/marshall-jungreis-famous-hot-sauce/. Marshall’s Famous Hot Sauce (we’re working on the famous part) is a small, family run business located in Groveland, Florida. I’m Marshall, and me and my two sons, Zev and Matthew, started making this sauce with just one purpose in mind- to make a delicious hot sauce that would bring our food to life. Since we were the ones eating it, we knew it needed to not only be good, but good for you too. We started out with just one hot pepper plant and an idea that food should be delicious and nutritious. That’s why we use all natural ingredients and hand pick the fruits and vegetables we use to ensure quality and freshness. We use organic ingredients whenever possible, and we still grow all the hot peppers we use.

GROVELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO