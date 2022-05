Sixty years ago, on May 13, 1962, I graduated from Plainview High School. Plainview was a country community in West-Central Louisiana. Most people, when they think of Louisiana, think of flat land, swamps, bayous, seafood, and Cajun accents. That’s the way it is for folks living in South Louisiana, but we lived in the northern part of Louisiana. This part of the state was a hilly land with sand beds, pine trees, purple hull peas, and country accents. In most parts of Louisiana, you can’t see very far into the distance because of all the trees. But when my ancestors and others came to our community, they could see so far that they called it “Plainview.”

