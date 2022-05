Next month Lower Manhattan’s premier tasting event comes back to the neighborhood. On Tuesday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Downtown Alliance will welcome 35 local restaurants to the Dine Around Downtown festival at Fosun’s landmarked plaza (28 Liberty Street). A mainstay in the neighborhood for over 20 years, this year’s event will be its first in-person format since 2019 and will feature the program’s virtual “Dine Around Downtown: Cooking At Home Edition” host, award-winning chef and author Rocco DiSpirito.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO