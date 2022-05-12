ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Middle School stages 'Moana Jr.'

Somer Middle School’s tropical adventure “Disney’s Moana Jr.,” continues this weekend, with shows May 13 at 6:30 p.m. and May 14 at 2 p.m.

In the village of Motunui, Moana, daughter of the village chief, thirsts for the horizon and a chance to explore and escape the confines of her little island, where a mysterious destructive influence has begun to blacken daily life. Passing on the torch of voyaging ancestors, Moana’s grandmother inspires her to begin a quest to right nature’s imbalance, crossing into the unknown. On the way, she’ll have to recruit demigod Maui to restore the power of creation and outsmart the deviously opulent crustacean Tomatoa.

Contact the front office for ticket availability.

