REDDING, Calif. — Four years after his first campaign for Shasta County Sheriff John Greene is once again asking voters to consider him when they fill out their ballots. Greene, a retired Shasta County Sheriff Sergeant, ran and lost to Tom Bosenko in 2018 only to see Bosenko retire and be replaced by two appointees. First Undersheriff Eric Magrini who eventually took a position with Shasta County Administration and then by former Anderson Police Chief and current Sheriff Michael Johnson.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO