Kalispell author publishes eighth book

Kalispell author Grace Larson has recently published her eighth book. “Dusk till Dawn in the Wild World,” is a compilation of short stories — some fiction, but most non-fiction.

“Writing must be hereditary,” Larson said in a press release for her latest publication. “My mother, aunt, and grandmother wrote stories and poetry. Aunt Fay wrote many stories for Western Horseman.”

Larson’s book, “Fay,” is made up of her aunt’s stories and experiences and records the life and championship rodeo career of her aunt, Fay Poloson Haynes, who was inducted into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2010.

Her book “An Immigrant a Homesteader and Sheep” was written in remembrance of her grandparents and chronicles the Poloson family’s history through the words of her mother, uncle and aunt.

A screenplay written by Anne Gold based on Larson’s non-fiction book “Once in a Lifetime Comes a Man,” written in memory of Larson’s late husband, won awards at the LA Women Film Institute and the Chicago Indie Film Institute.

About the author

Born in Hot Springs, Larson spent much of her childhood on her grandparents’ 2,000-head sheep and horse ranch 8 miles from Lonepine.

Larson’s books are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and the author’s website, www.montanagracelarson.com