Elk study underway on Blackfeet lands, Glacier National Park

By CHRIS PETERSON
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

Visitors on the east side of Glacier National Park and the Blackfeet tribal lands may see elk wearing collars this year.

In February, about 55 cow elk were collared in the Goose and Duck lake areas and an additional 25 were collared near Dog Gun Lake near the Badger-Two Medicine area.

The study is being conducted by the Blackfeet Tribe, Glacier National Park, the U.S. Geological Survey and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, noted Gerald “Buzz” Cobell, the tribe’s director of fish and wildlife.

FWP used its expertise to net the elk via helicopter.

The study will last about four years, Cobell said.

The idea behind the study is not just to get a better picture of the herds’ dynamics and movements, but is also one piece of a larger effort to eventually bring American bison back to Glacier National Park and the Chief Mountain area. It’s called the Iinnii Initiative. (Iinni is Blackfeet for bison.)

Glacier initially proposed the study a couple of years ago, with funding support from the Glacier National Park Conservancy. But it made more sense to pool resources, Mark Biel, Natural Resources Program Manager for Glacier said in a recent interview.

The elk herds, like the bison herds before them, migrate in and out of the park.

The Park Service bought many of the collars used in the study hoping to learn about the elk and what might come when bison return, as elk have filled the niche of bison for more than 135 years now.

It’s believed the last bison in the park were extirpated from Glacier in the late 1880s by industrial hunting in an effort to kill the Blackfeet’s main food source, which would, in turn, make it easier to control the people, noted park archeologist Brent Rowley in a recent talk sponsored by the Glacier Conservancy.

Prior to that, bison had inhabited the park for more than 12,000 years and based on carbon dating evidence, some bison probably lived in Glacier year round.

Their bones have been found in the alpine terrain, revealed after ice fields have melted in recent years. Their skulls and bones have also been eroding out of river banks on the east side of the park.

By using carbon isotope analysis, researchers can tell from the bone what plants they have been eating. Rowley said they have found where the Blackfeet not only hunted bison, they cooked them in boiling pits of water

The effort to return bison will likely take years, however. In addition to elk studies, the park is looking at plants and songbirds conditions on the ground and how they might change when bison return, Biel noted.

Significant steps to reintroduction have been taken.

Back in 2016, the Blackfeet purchased about 90 wild bison calves from the Elk Island herd in Canada.

Those bison were descendants of the last remaining genetically pure bison left on the Blackfeet lands.

Since then, the herd has grown and it can often be seen grazing along U.S. 2 just outside of the park in the summertime.

Additional conservation steps have also been take, Cobell noted. In fall of 2021, the Blackfeet Nation Tribal Business Council enacted a resolution that, in effect, suspended cattle grazing allotments on 25,000 acres of lands in the Chief Mountain area until 2029.

The resolution also directs the Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department to develop a long-term management plan with Blackfeet community members for the Chief Mountain Unit and work closely with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Park, and other partners to conduct range and vegetation research, monitoring, and other important Tribal habitat conservation efforts.

The unit will continue to be a place for Blackfeet cultural uses including hunting, ceremony, gathering, and other practices important to Blackfeet community members.

Over the next couple years, Blackfeet Nation is also planning to explore the suitability of the area for the reintroduction of Iinnii (bison), nature based economic development, and natural resource employment opportunities, Cobell noted.

A group of nonprofit partners including the Wildlife Conservation Society, Montana Wildlife Federation, The Nature Conservancy, Vital Ground Foundation, and Yellowstone to Yukon Initiative contributed funding to offset the loss of grazing income to the allottee land owners in the Ninnaastakoo Unit over the next eight years.

Ninnaastakoo is the Blackfeet word for Chief Mountain.

The area isn’t just a potential home for reintroduced bison herds, it also is important habitat for bull trout and one of the few areas east of the divide where pure native westslope cutthroat trout still live in streams.

In short, the plan is to make the ecosystem whole again.

“I’m happy to be part of it,” Cobell said. “I think I will be better for Montana and the people who visit the area.”

Daily Inter Lake

Two Medicine, Bowman roads open in Glacier

Glacier National Park this week opened the Two Medicine Road and Bowman Lake Road to motor vehicles for the season. On Going-to-the-Sun Road, weekend hiking and biking access is restricted to Avalanche Creek on the west side due to bear activity beyond that point. On the east side, visitors can hike and bike as far as Wild Goose Island, but no farther due to avalanche danger. Plow crews have been working in the Big Bend area on the west side, which is about 3 miles from Logan Pass. The road is open to vehicles as far as Rising Sun on the east side and Lake McDonald Lodge on the west side. The Inside North Fork Road is open to Big Prairie and down to Logging Creek. It is closed between Logging and Camas Creek. The Many Glacier Road remains closed to motor vehicles, but is open to hiking and biking to the T intersection. Temperatures Saturday will be in the 40s and 50s and a little warmer Sunday, with highs in the 50s and 60s. While it should be cloudy, the chance of rain is only 20%.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Glacier National Park names Roemer new Superintendent

National Park Service Regional Director Mike Reynolds announced the selection of David Roemer as the new superintendent of Glacier National Park Wednesday. Roemer will begin working at Glacier in early July. Roemer comes to Glacier National Park after spending the past 11 years at Redwoods National and State Parks in California, where he has been serving as deputy superintendent since June 2015. Roemer came to Redwoods as the park’s chief of resource management and science in 2011. "Dave brings strong experience working with community and Tribal partners and is a passionate and inclusive leader,” Reynolds said. “Dave's strong background in resource management...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

State officials, community leaders honor opening of Somers Beach State Park

Montana’s newest state park Somers Beach State Park on the north shore of Flathead Lake is open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon. The event included comments from Gov. Greg Gianforte, Montana Fish, Parks and Wildlife leaders, leaders from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, local land trust groups and the Sliters family. Efforts to turn the property into public land have been ongoing for many years but officially took off when FWP acquired the 106-acre beach property in October 2021. The land previously belonged to the Sliter family, who have kept public access open on the property. The Flathead...
SOMERS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

New Montana state record longnose sucker

For the third time in less than 15 months, a Montana angler has caught a new state record longnose sucker. Jonathan Miller used a jig to land his 4.78-pound, 22¼-inch fish on May 10 from Hauser Reservoir near Helena. The previous longnose sucker record was set in May of 2021, with a 4.21-pound fish from Holter Reservoir. That record surpassed a 3.42-pound longnose sucker caught from the Missouri River in March of 2021. The sucker family is the third largest family of fish in Montana with nine species, behind only the minnow and salmonid (trout) families. Longnose suckers are native to the state...
HELENA, MT
State
Montana State
Daily Inter Lake

Flathead Lake Resort offers vintage glamping experience

Before taking over management of Flathead Lake Resort, Brittain Kovac and her husband, Josh Shuckman, had been full-time RVing and traveled much of the world. Kovac visited the valley for the first time in July of 2020 and instantly fell in love with the community and the picturesque vistas. “My jaw dropped when I got to the top of the hill in Polson and it didn’t come up for the whole 24 hours I was here. Everything was perfect,” Kovac said. “The cherry stands were open which made me feel like I was in Jamaica. As I continued driving up...
BIGFORK, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Perseverance grew Glacier Hops Ranch into award-winning exporter

What started as an experiment planting 46 different varieties of hops on a 30-acre field nearly a decade ago has now turned into a thriving agricultural wholesale business that has exported products to over 50 countries. That quiet beginning that tested what could be grown and produced out of the small town of Whitefish is now the award-winning Glacier Hops Ranch. Recently as part of Small Business Week, Glacier Hops Ranch was recognized as the state, regional and national Exporter of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The business was honored with a ceremony that presented all three...
WHITEFISH, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Black and Blue rules again

New faces that are familiar in other sports showed up for the Black and Blue this spring, and helped keep up the Flathead Valley rugby club’s winning ways. With a 12-0 win over the Missoula Mud Dogs on a pitch northwest of Glacier High School, the Black and Blue repeated as state rugby champions Saturday. Wyatt Thomason, who played an excellent linebacker for Glacier last football season, scored the first five points of the match midway through the second half. Then Fin Nadeau, a wrestling standout for Flathead, added another try before Henry Bennetts hit a two-point conversion kick dead-center. ...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

‘Come Home Montana’ push collides with housing angst

When Greg Gianforte was first campaigning to become Montana’s governor in 2016, there was one number that came up over and over again at campaign events: 49. That, he said during a televised debate with then-Gov. Steve Bullock, was Montana’s rank for wages among the nation’s 50 states. Gianforte said that statistic — and Montana’s unfortunate distinction of being “dead last in income for our kids” — factored heavily into his decision to run for public office. He didn’t win in 2016, but when he ran again in 2020 — this time successfully — wage growth and professional opportunity for young...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

'Like an inferno:' Western US burning at furious pace so far

=LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires are on a furious pace early this year — from a California hilltop where mansions with multimillion-dollar Pacific Ocean views were torched to remote New Mexico mountains charred by a month-old monster blaze. The two places could not be more different, but the elements in common are the same: wind-driven flames have torn through vegetation that is extraordinarily dry from years-long drought exacerbated by climate change. As the unstoppable northern New Mexico wildfire chewed through more dense forest Thursday, firefighters in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel doused charred and smoldering remains of 20 large homes...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Daily Inter Lake

Jon Elliott, 80

Jon Elliott's wandering days are a thing of the past. His life on earth ended the day after he went body surfing in Mazatlan and sipped his favorite Mexican Reposado one last time on April 29, 2022. Born Nov. 21, 1941, to Howard and Maxine Elliott, Jon grew up in Steamboat Springs, Colorado; a spirited youth until his last breath. His tales of outrunning the local police as he and his childhood friends pulled their shenanigans were endless. Fortunately, his parents instilled in him a love of the outdoors and got him into skiing at an early age. Eventually ski...
OBITUARIES
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor May 10

Tranel is scrappy This June Democrats will choose a candidate for Montana’s Western Congressional District. The likely Republican opponent is the ethically challenged former Secretary of the Interior and California resident Ryan Zinke. Democrats need a strong no nonsense candidate that can go toe to toe with the Zinkanator when he flies up from Santa Barbara to campaign. For me, that candidate is Monica Tranel. Monica is a lifelong Montanan. She’s an eastern Montana ranch kid, and today she is an attorney who has gone to bat for ranchers, clean energy developers and Montana consumers. She can talk cows and kilowatts...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Census undercount threatens federal food and health programs on reservations

The 2020 census missed nearly 1 of every 17 Native Americans who live on reservations, an undercount that could very well lead to insufficient federal funding for essential health, nutrition, and social programs in remote communities with high poverty rates and scarce access to services. The census counted 9.7 million people who identified as a Native American or an Alaska Native in 2020 — alone or in combination with another race or ethnicity — compared with 5.2 million in 2010. But the Indigenous population on the nation’s approximately 325 reservations was undercounted by nearly 6%, according to a demographic analysis of...
Daily Inter Lake

Phone troubles leave Essex residents feeling isolated, especially in times of emergency

When Tom Leverington returned to his home in Essex after a routine physical in Kalispell last May, he had no idea his life was in danger. For more than a day, Leverington’s doctor tried desperately to call him on his CenturyLink landline to inform him that his kidneys were failing and he needed to reach a hospital immediately, but to no avail. After the doctor finally got through, Leverington rushed to the hospital for treatment, but spent the rest of the year recovering. Unfortunately for the small town of just over 150 residents, this story is a familiar one as CenturyLink appears...
ESSEX, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Donald A. Garberg, 76

Donald A. Garberg passed away on April 21, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born to Arthur B. and Volga B. Garberg on June 28, 1945, he lived in Montana all his life. Faith was a guiding principle throughout his life, and he was raised in the Lutheran Church. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1964. While in high school he was very involved in several activities and made lifelong friends. He also earned an Eagle Scout badge with Two Palm Clusters. Don was an excellent skier and spent many days (and some nights) amongst...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Gary George Gunderson, 82

Gary George Gunderson, 82, passed away peacefully in Kalispell, on March 23, 2022, surrounded by his dearest family. His most treasured times were gathered with loved ones in the presence of God, and he knew this to be true in his final hours. Gary was born in Kimball, Nebraska, on Jan. 27, 1940, to LeRoy (Bessie) Gunderson and Helen (Red) Martin and was later raised in and around Saugus, California. He is survived by his beloved children Lisa Gunderson, Lori Gunderson and Greg (Catherine) Gunderson; as well as Greg and Catherine’s three children (Haven, Joshua, and Solvei), all of northwest Montana....
KALISPELL, MT
